Former Man City defender Micah Richards was "flabbergasted" after City's loss to Spurs

Micah Richards was “flabbergasted” after Tottenham beat Premier League champions Manchester City 4-0 at the Etihad.

Spurs’ shock victory ended Man City’s 52-game unbeaten run at home and leaves Pep Guardiola’s side five points behind league leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

It was the Citizens’ fifth defeat in a row across all competitions, the first of which came away to Ange Postecoglou’s men in the Carabao Cup.

Richards was not the only one stunned by the result and the former City defender has said he expected Guardiola’s contract extension to be a catalyst for ending their poor form.

“I am flabbergasted,” Richards said. “Spurs were excellent. [James] Maddison was the best player on the pitch.

“From Man City’s point of view it is truly awful and I don’t say that a lot about City.

“They were off it, the distances weren’t correct, they were dominated in midfield, they have a lack of energy, conviction, they didn’t know how to break Spurs down.

“I thought the contract would give them a lift but it wasn’t meant to be.

“It could have been a blip but it was more than that looking at that today. To be at the Etihad and not score in games like this, it’s a bad one.”

Richards and his Sky Sports colleagues David Jones and Jamie Redknapp spoke to James Maddison after his brace.

The England midfielder talked Redknapp through his first goal, which came from a delightful Dejan Kulusevski assist.

“I think I’ve actually made a few of them runs this season and got the ball and not scored. So it hasn’t been spoken about,” Maddison said.

“There have been times I’ve made that kind of left half-space run where I find myself with the midfielder picking me up, but when I burst quickly, it’s like they’re not sure who’s picking me up.

“And with the quality Kulusevski has got on that left foot… I actually said to him pre-game that when you cut in, look for that inswinging cross almost.

“And when you look at the replay there, I barely have to break stride and it’s just about getting a good contact.

“It just needed the contact, didn’t it? I didn’t want to try too much. I just needed to get a good contact.”

