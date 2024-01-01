Richards reveals Liverpool, Arsenal ‘problem’ as we ‘all know what’s coming’ in Prem title race

Manchester City legend Micah Richards has picked out “problems” he expects Liverpool and Arsenal to face in the Premier League title race.

This season’s Premier League title race is shaping up nicely after Man City and Arsenal were the only sides who mounted a serious challenge in 2022/23.

Man City made a pretty sluggish start to the campaign but they – as they usually do at this point of the season – are now building momentum.

After winning two games in a row, Man City are third and just two points adrift of table-toppers Liverpool, who host Newcastle United on New Year’s Day.

Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal have all dropped points in recent weeks and this has further established Man City as favourites to win the Premier League once again.

Richards expects Man City to “put that run together” which will see them move away from their Premier League title rivals.

“[Man City] have dropped off from the standards they have set in previous seasons,” Richards said via The Rest is Football podcast.

“But you know in five, ten or 15 games, they are going to put that together because of the quality of the players and the manager. We all know it’s coming, don’t we? That is the problem.

“It is very difficult to criticise them until it gets to March and April and they mathematically can’t win the league.”

Richards added: “Salah going to the Africa Cup of Nations is the big question mark. Can they plug the gap? I think they can.

“The last time when Salah went, they won a lot of the games. They can get over the line without him. Jota always scores when he plays, Diaz looks back in form.”

FEATURE: Premier League winners and losers… Arsenal and awful Antony receive a New Year’s lashing

As for Arsenal, Richards thinks it is “imperative” that they sign a new striker this month.

“The only problem with Arsenal is you’ve got Saka and Martinelli and Jesus, who affects the play in terms of being involved in the game and works really hard, but he is not a true goalscorer. So you have to get a striker in,” Richards continued.

“If I’m Arsenal now, you have to go and buy a striker. it is imperative.

“It was last season where Saliba got injured for parts of the season and the difference with Man City and Arsenal is City can lose Haaland, De Bruyne and still keep the distance. Arsenal should have kicked on and the reason they haven’t is because they’ve not got someone who is potent in front of goal.”