Richards tells Man City that De Bruyne is ‘still good enough’ as decision on ‘maverick’ questioned

Former Manchester City man Micah Richards told the club that Kevin De Bruyne is “still good enough to play at the highest level” as the decision to let him go was questioned.

City have come back well towards the end of the season from the struggles they had part way through. Having beaten Wolves in the Premier League, they have now won their last five games in all competitions.

The Citizens were by no means at their dominant best, scoring from one of just two shots on target, through soon departing De Bruyne, but they gained three points all the same.

The win means they are three points below second-placed Arsenal in the league, but the Gunners have things in their hands in terms of keeping hold of second spot given they are yet to play their 35th match.

Much of the discourse was regarding De Bruyne, who has played his penultimate game at the Etihad before leaving as a free agent. Posed the question whether City should be keeping the midfielder, Richards suggested he still has it.

“Fantastic servant, he’s been a brilliant player, whether playing false 9, No.10 or out on that right-hand side,” he said on Sky Sports.

“He’s still got the quality. I believe he is still good enough to play at the highest level. There’s not many mavericks left in football, in terms of the quality he’s shown has been nothing short of remarkable.”

Richards did suggest that De Bruyne might not be the best asset for tracking back in City’s system.

When announcing he’d be leaving at the end of the season, De Bruyne stated he was sad at not getting an offer from his club, and was asked about his sadness at leaving in his post-match interview.

De Bruyne said: “I just try to play as good football as I can. I know I’ve got one game left here, I try to do my job like I’ve always done.

“A lot of team-mates have spoken to me, they’re sad I have to go, sometimes it goes like this in life. The way I’m performing like a team-mate and acting is the way everyone should be.”

De Bruyne stated he does not know what the future holds, but that he would like to win the FA Cup as his parting gift.

