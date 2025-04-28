Richarlison has hit back at Harvey Elliott on social media after the pair clashed in the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham which saw the Reds scoop the title.

Liverpool battered Spurs 5-1 to confirm their first Premier League title under Arne Slot, in his first season. They have ensured that with four games left, they don’t have to take it deep.

At the back end of the game, when the Reds knew the title was going their way, midfielder Elliott clashed with Tottenham striker Richarlison, formerly of Everton.

The pair came together, and continued speaking after their confrontation, with Elliott then making a thirty symbol on his hands, which fans have taken as him mocking rivals Everton for their 30-year wait for a trophy, as Liverpool were about to win one of their own.

Richarlison played 152 times for the Toffees, scoring 53 goals and assisting 14. He hit back at Elliott in the comments of a Tiktok video, stating: “He wants to reach 30 goals in his career I think.”

Indeed, Elliott is yet to reach that mark in senior football, but is largely a midfielder, and at 22 years of age, he has 21 goals, so should reach the total soon.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365:

👉 16 Conclusions from Liverpool 5-1 Spurs: title parties, microcosms, side-quests and above all else Mo Salah

👉 Liverpool have five (and Arsenal none) in Premier League XI of the season

👉 Mailbox: Liverpool fans ‘dine out on all the tears’ as the Premier League title is won

Elliott’s signal to Richarlison could be prove to be deeper than just the forward’s four years there, as he could be set to return.

It was claimed of late that the Toffees were preparing a £30million bid for their former striker, which would mean they’d made a net profit of £30million from the transfer, given he was sold for £60million to Tottenham in 2022.

In truth, it seems there’s little difference between Spurs and Everton when it comes to wining trophies at the minute. Neither side look very likely to do so in domestic football, with both struggling in the bottom half of the Premier League.

But Tottenham are in the semi-finals of the Europa League, so Richarlison could win a trophy before potentially heading back to Everton to attempt to help them to their first one for 30 years.

In any case, Elliott has got the last laugh on Richarlison for now, even with the dig about goals, given he woke up a Premier League winner.

READ MORE: Alan Shearer names five teams who will challenge Liverpool for the title next season