Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison are both being linked with Al Ahli

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia as Al Ahly seek a replacement for Allan Saint-Maximin, according to reports.

Jesus, 27, joined Arsenal from Premier League rivals Manchester City for £45million in July 2022.

The four-time Premier League winner impressed in his debut season at the Emirates despite a serious knee injury sustained at the World Cup with Brazil, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists in 26 top-flight appearances.

Injuries once again hindered Jesus in 2023/24, starting only 17 league matches, scoring only four goals. Four goals in eight Champions League matches was a decent return, though.

The form of Kai Havertz up front did not help the 27-year-old forward, who was not included in Brazil’s squad for this summer’s Copa America.

Arsenal are expected to sell several players this summer amidst interest in Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah, Aaron Ramsdale, Jakub Kiwior and Reiss Nelson.

Jesus, however, has not been linked with an exit…until now.

Gabriel Jesus to leave Arsenal amid Al Ahly interest?

According to reports in Saudi Arabia, both Tottenham’s Richarlison and Arsenal’s Jesus ‘have entered the list of options on the table for Al Ahly’.

It is claimed that one of the Brazilians will be signed to replace former Newcastle United winger Saint-Maximin, who recently joined Fenerbahce on a season-long loan.

The report states:

Brazilian striker Richarlison de Andrade and Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus have entered the list of options on the table for Al Ahly, sources told Al Riyadia. According to the same sources, one of the duo will be a replacement for Frenchman Alain Maximin, who recently left for Fenerbahce on loan for one season. German coach Matthias Jaisle assesses the feasibility of signing a player before giving his technical approval, and if he refuses, the western club will turn to signing a left winger, or spearhead, according to the sources.

Writing on Instagram in May, Richarlison shut down claims that he would move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

“I left my vacation and came to work to come back better ahead of next season,” he said.

“Regarding what’s been said in the media in the last few days, it’s fake news. I will NOT leave England ahead of next season.”

Richarlison has found it tough at Tottenham since his big-money move from Everton in July 2022.

In his debut campaign in north London, the 27-year-old only found the back of the net three times, with his first Premier League goal coming on matchday 34 against Liverpool. We all remember that goal, don’t we?

