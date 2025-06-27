The ridiculous statistics of Barcelona and Spain superstar Lamine Yamal

Here are the quite preposterous records, achievements and statistics of Barcelona’s 17-year-old sensation, Lamine Yamal. We’re absolutely buzzing to be updating this every week for the next 20 years…

Lamine Yamal is the youngest player to…

* Start a La Liga game (16 years, 38 days old)

* Play in La Liga (15 years, 290 days)

* Provide an assist in LaLiga (16 years, 45 days)

* Debut in the Champions League for Barcelona (16 years, 68 days)

* Start a Champions League match (16 years, 83 days)

* Score in La Liga (16 years, 87 days)

* Play in El Clasico (16 years, 107 days)

* Assist in the Champions League (16 years, 153 days)

* Debut in the Spanish Super Cup (16 years, 182 days)

* Score in the Spanish Super Cup (16 years, 182 days)

* Score in the Copa del Rey this century (16 years, 195 days)

* Score a brace in La Liga (16 years, 213 days)

MORE F365 STAT FEATURES…

👉 Outrageous stats of Mohamed Salah as Liverpool legend breaks multiple records on final day

👉 The ridiculous stats of Erling Haaland: Another Shearer record shattered

👉 The ridiculous records of Kylian Mbappe: El Clasico hat-trick marks greatest Real Madrid debut season

* Play in a Champions League knockout round match (16 years, 223 days)

* Play in a Champions League quarter-final (16 years, 273 days)

* Play ten Champions League games (16 years, 278 days)

* Make 50 appearances for Barcelona (16 years, 310 days)

* Score in an El Clasico (17 years, 105 days)

* Score a goal and assist in the same Champions League game (17 years, 241 days)

* Reach 100 games for Barcelona (17 years, 291 days)

* Score in a Champions League semi-final (17 years, 291 days)

* Debut for the Spanish national team (16 years, 57 days)

* Score for Spain (16 years, 57 days), stealing both records from club and country team-mate Gavi

* Play in the European Championship (16 years, 339 days), beating the previous record held by Polish midfielder Kacper Kozlowski (17 years, 246 days in 2021)

* Assist a goal in the European Championship (16 years, 339 days)

* Play in the knockout stage of the European Championship (16 years, 354 days)

* Play in the semi-final of a major international tournament (16 years, 362 days)

* Score in the semi-final of a major international tournament (16 years, 362 days)

* Score in the European Championship (16 years, 362 days), breaking the previous record held by Johan Vonlanthen (18 years, 141 days in 2004)

* Play in a major international tournament final (17 years, 1 day)

* Assist a goal in a major international tournament final (17 years, 1 day)

* Win a major international trophy (17 years, 1 day)

* Score a brace for Spain (17 years, 327 days)

* Reach 20 Champions League appearances – and the first under-18 player to reach that milestone

More Lamine Yamal statistics…

* Yamal and Pau Cubarsi featured in the first Champions League starting XI with two under-18 players when Barcelona drew 1-1 at Napoli in March, 2024

* The winger is the first 16-year-old to score and assist in both La Liga and the Champions League

* Yamal is the first and only player to score three La Liga goals under the age of 17

* Yamal finished Euro 2024 with one goal and four assists, the most assists at a single European Championship since records began in 1980

* He also became the first player to score or assist in the quarters, semis and final of a single European Championship

* The Spaniard has the most career goals (14) by a player younger than 18 in Europe’s top five leagues

* Yamal featured in the Euro 2024 Team of the Tournament, won Goal of the Tournament, and was named Young Player of the Tournament

* He was also named Golden Boy in 2023 and won the Kopa Trophy in 2024

* Yamal is already a two-time La Liga under-23 Player of the Season. Voter fatigue might not even be enough to stop him winning it five more times…

* He is also a three-time U23 Young Player of the Month winner and won La Liga Player of the Month in September 2024

* A year before helping actual Spain win the Euros, Yamal was top scorer in the U17 European Championship with four goals

* Yamal was named in The Best FIFA Men’s 11 in 2024

* And La Liga Team of the Season and Champions League Team of the Season for 2024/25

* Yamal won a Treble with Barcelona in 24/25, claiming La Liga, the Spanish Super Cup and the Copa del Rey

* Barca also won La Liga in 2022/23, but Yamal only played once that season

* Yamal is worth €200million on Transfermarkt, making him the footballer with the highest market value by €20m

* He recorded 18 goals and 25 assists in 55 appearances last season

* Yamal is the second-favourite for the 2025 Ballon d’Or

* And the highest-earning teenager of all time, earning £270,540 per week, plus another £169,108 in bonuses

READ MORE: Ronaldo, Mbappe and Haaland top football’s highest earners as Messi misses out