Adam Wharton is one of a number of players linked with a move to United.

Manchester United’s director of football Jason Wilcox said the club want to invest in the “right” players but who fits the bill?

In a sentence not written for about a decade, it’s all looking rather positive for United right now.

They’re winning games, they’re scoring goals, they’re moving up rather than down the table. They’re even above Liverpool.

Their current form has undoubtedly been helped by the arrival of summer signings like Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko but Wilcox reckons there is still room to improve.

“We have got a clear plan,” Wilcox told the United website.

“We know what we have got to do, we know the areas of the team that we have got to improve.

“For us to get in the top four and consistently challenge for Champions League places, win Champions League, win Premier League, we have got to invest in the squad.

“We have got to buy the right players. The right players who are talented but also who can deal with the pressure, who can take the squad forward. It is not always about just signing elite talent, they have got to have the right character and be somebody who can bring something different to the team.”

With that in mind, here’s who United should be prioritising in the next transfer windows.

Adam Wharton

While Casemiro is currently doing his best to prove Jamie Carragher wrong, he is 33 and undoubtedly United should be thinking about what comes next.

Crystal Palace’s Wharton is the hottest prospect in that department but United would have a battle on their hands to secure the 21-year-old.

The midfielder has been linked with a move to Liverpool and Manchester City with some reports even suggesting he is on the radar of Real Madrid.

While a January move looks out of the question, you get the feeling that any successful acquisition of Wharton will be dependent on whether United make it to the Champions League or not.

Marc Guehi

Like Wharton, United would face competition to bring Guehi to the club but if they fought that off, it would be an excellent coup.

Currently, United are not short of numbers at the back but the ever-reliable Harry Maguire is 32 and in the final year of his contract while Matthijs De Ligt has looked shaky on occasion.

Signing a Premier League-proven centre-back would help to ease any defensive concerns and Oliver Glasner has already confirmed Guehi will be leaving the club next summer. United just have to show him that they are his best option.

Jon Aramburu

Amad Diallo’s upcoming departure for AFCON may well highlight the relative lack of depth United have at right wing-back.

While Diogo Dalot and Patrick Dorgu can both play there, it is notable that in United’s three successive wins, Amad has been on the right while Dalot is on the left and the latter had a torrid time there when playing against Brentford.

One name United have been linked to is Real Sociedad’s Jon Aramburu who is also said to be on the radar of Manchester City.

He already has experience of playing in a back-five and is not adverse to a crunching tackle or two. He can also get forward as regularly as Amad.

At 23, he has age on his side but may need some convincing if he thinks he will be second fiddle.

Jorgen Strand Larsen

A seemingly likely Wolves relegation may prompt something of a fire sale and United should be looking at Strand Larsen.

While they did spend £74m on Benjamin Sesko, United still have work to do up front with Joshua Zirkzee failing to really impress.

The Norwegian forward plays in a similar style to Sesko and would be able to hold the ball up to allow players like Cunha and Mbeumo to shine.

Jarrad Branthwaite

Everton’s Branthwaite has long been linked with United and it would be a good option for the Old Trafford club.

Still only 23, Branthwaite has 75 Premier League games under his belt and is a crucial part of David Moyes’ Everton when fit and is set to return from an injury in the near future.

If Maguire does leave next summer, United should go all-out to make Branthwaite his replacement.

