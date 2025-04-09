Ring 999, Jakub Kiwior’s inch-perfect tackle stole Kylian Mbappe’s soul
“[Jakub] Kiwior is alright, but he’s not Arsenal,” said Paul Merson before the first leg of the Gunners’ Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.
Merson has a history of premature judgements – who can forget his rubbishing of Kevin De Bruyne when he arrived at Manchester City – but most Arsenal fans would’ve shared his assessment of Kiwior.
After signing from Bologna in January 2023, the Poland defender has been a bit-part player of Mikel Arteta’s squad and has rarely convinced when he’s played.