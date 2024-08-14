Rio Ferdinand does not think Brentford striker Ivan Toney would suit Manchester United’s style of play or transfer philosophy.

Toney is expected to leave Brentford this summer after expressing his desire to move to a bigger club on several occasions.

The Bees reportedly want £60million for the England international, even though he only has one year left on his contract.

There is reportedly interest from Chelsea and Man Utd, with both clubs believed to be considering a loan approach for the 28-year-old.

Former Red Devils centre-back Ferdinand is not convinced, though, noting that he is too old for the new regime at Old Trafford, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe pursuing younger players.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365

👉 Frenkie de Jong last: Ranking Erik ten Hag’s 2019 Ajax squad by likelihood of Man Utd transfer

👉 Ten flop of the season contenders features Matthijs de Ligt and a Chelsea trio

“Personally, I wouldn’t go for someone like Ivan Toney,” Ferdinand said.

“I rate him as a player but I just think the age, that profile is wrong for the club and the way that they’re going, the way that they’ve gone into this transfer window with this new ownership. So I just don’t see it as being a fit.

“I think I found it a bit strange. He’s someone that everyone was talking about, ‘Could go to Arsenal, could go to Chelsea, could go here or there for £100m, £80m’, whatever it was. Then, all of a sudden, there’s no bidders so I’m a bit mystified as to why that is.

“But for Man United, I just don’t see it as a fit right now for the way that Man United play as well.”

The Red Devils have made four signings this summer, bringing in Bayern Munich pair Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt, as well as Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro.

Speaking following his £38m switch to Old Trafford, De Ligt said: “As soon as I heard that Manchester United wanted me, I felt an excitement about the opportunity of a new challenge at such an historic club.

“In the conversations that followed, I was impressed by the vision that the football leadership set out, and the role they saw for me in it.

“Erik ten Hag shaped the early stages of my career so he knows how to get the best out of me and I cannot wait to work with him again.

“I know what it takes to succeed at the highest level, and I’m determined to continue that record at this special club.”

Meanwhile, Mazraoui said: “It’s an incredible feeling to be a Manchester United player, and I cannot wait to walk out at Old Trafford wearing the red shirt.

“I know that I’m joining the club at an exciting time; everyone I’ve spoken to has the same ambition for us to win trophies together and I can feel the determination to achieve that.”

The new arrivals are set to be available for United’s season-opener against Fulham at Old Trafford on Friday night.

👉 More: Man Utd news | Premier League five-year net spend table | Top goalscorers of 2024