Rio Ferdinand has explained why he thinks Arsenal summer signing Eberechi Eze can “win” his side the Premier League title this season.

Over the weekend, Arsenal moved back to the top of the Premier League after beating Newcastle United 1-0, while Manchester City focused on their FA Cup semi-final.

The Gunners play again before Man City‘s next Premier League match, so Mikel Arteta’s side could be six points clear having played two more games by the end of this weekend.

Still, Arsenal were far from convincing against Newcastle. They struggled in attack and matchwinner Eze was one of their only shining lights.

Now, Ferdinand has backed Eze to “drag” Arsenal over the line if he is permitted to play without the “handbrake half on”.

“You know what I think is a key thing? You’ve got to let Eze free. Let Eze go and win you the league,” he said on Rio Ferdinand Presents.

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“If Eze is let free and told to go and do it, Eze wins you lot the league right now, I’m telling you.

“If he’s playing with his handbrake half on then it’s going to long, long 90 minutes for you lot.

“If you let him just roll and let him go, my man is capable, I think, of dragging you lot over the line.”

“I’m going with you guys to win the Premier League…”

Ferdinand has also predicted Arsenal to win the Premier League title following a “shift of momentum” in the coming days.

“Everyone is asking me this all the time and I’m going to put it right to you, I’m going to put your nerves at rest,” Ferdinand added.

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“I think Arsenal are going to win it, I think Arsenal have got the easier games, slightly.

“The fact Arsenal are going to be six points clear, I believe, by the time Manchester City play next, I think the power, the shift of momentum, might just change then.

“So I’m going to go with you guys [Arsenal] to win the league still.”

He continued: “I think it’s going to be difficult.

“I’m not sitting on the fence but I would not be surprised if City win it because they’ve got the experience, they’ve got Pep Guardiola in charge, they’ve got players that understand this run-in.

“But I just feel it’s your time, man. It’s Arsenal’s time.”

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