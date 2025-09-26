Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has made a prediction relating to Luke Shaw after the England international was heavily criticised by Roy Keane.

When fit and firing, Shaw has proven that he is can be one of the best full-backs in the Premier League.

However, injuries and poor form have impacted the Man Utd star in recent years and Keane blasted him for his poor performance in his side’s 3-0 loss against Manchester City.

Keane has argued that the England international has been “getting away with murder for years”.

“Shaw is an international footballer, so for him to get caught out like that,” Keane said.

“I think he has been getting away with murder for years at United. Always injured and never quite fit.

“We make excuses and then he gets a few games under his belt and he’s making decisions like he doesn’t even want to tackle anyone.”

Shaw subsequently issued an honest response, admitting that the pundit had a point as he needs to do better for Man Utd.

The left-back has since been defended by teammate Harry Maguire, with Ferdinand taking time to praise the two defenders.

Ferdinand has backed Shaw to respond by “putting in a performance” against Brentford this weekend.

“Personally I think it is great from Harry Maguire because that is the job of a captain/senior player to come in and defend your players if you think that they are being unfairly treated,” Ferdinand told MEN Sport.

“I also think Luke Shaw coming out and speaking himself is what I like.

“I like to see players come out and go: ‘You know what, I am not having that or actually, they are right. I was under par for the level that I have set myself.’

“I am sure he will put in a performance this week Luke Shaw, that will make you think: ‘He is made of the right stuff.’ I just think that Luke Shaw is a magnificently talented player, he has just been so unfortunate with injuries that he has never been able to maintain his fitness and it goes back to that word again, consistency.

“If you can’t be consistent with appearances and being available, it is going to be difficult for you to really stamp your authority and really sustain the level of performances that is required for a top club.”