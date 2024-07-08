Rio Ferdinand has begged Manchester United to make a move for the Lille star who has what it takes to be better than William Saliba.

United now have plenty of transfer irons in the fire after Dan Ashworth finally arrived as the club’s new sporting director after the stand-off with Newcastle came to an end.

Reports suggest the Red Devils are close to finalising moves for Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt and Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee for a combined fee of around £80m.

They’re also keen on signing midfielder Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain though the two clubs are currently some way apart in their valuations, and a report also claims they’re ‘considering’ a bizarre move for a Chelsea defender as competition for Luke Shaw.

‘Ceiling as high as anybody’

But Ferdinand has his eye on another centre-back, claiming Lille star Leny Yoro has the talent to be as good as, if not better, than Arsenal star Saliba.

“I think Real Madrid are going to take Yoro instead [of William Saliba],” Ferdinand said on his Vibe with Five podcast. “I would love him to come to Man United.

“If you’re looking Leny Yoro, please accept and come to Man United, please. Man United, please, make the offer and please accept, because, this kid, I think his ceiling is as high as anybody right now, including Saliba.”

‘He’s long’

When he was compared to Saliba, Ferdinand replied: “Physically, he’s not as developed or formidable, but he’s a different kind of central defender. He’s quick, he tries to nibble to get in front, he can play, he’s long, tall, and mobile.”

Reports suggest PSG have already had a £43m bid for Yoro accepted by Lille, who are resigned to the sale of their prized asset this summer.