Self-titled “man of the people” Rio Ferdinand and Danny Ramirez of the Marvel cinematic universe engaged in some painful sideline banter chats during the harrowing draw for the World Cup on Friday.

After Gianni Infantino had presented Donald Trump with the inaugural FIFA peace prize, before we were granted the sweet release of actually knowing which countries were in which groups and could forget about the World Cup before it kicks off in June, Ramirez of ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ fame *shrugs* went through the crowd to speak to legendary former players.

And he took the opportunity to throw to Ferdinand, who staked his claim as biggest knobhead in football in the build-up to his fumbling co-hosting, in what made for arguably more uncomfortable viewing than the grand show of general sportswashing we were being treated to.

Former Manchester City star Yaya Toure was asked about the draw for Ivory Coast before Ramirez looked to drum up some animosity between him and Ferdinand.

He said: “I know you and Rio, you used to play for rival clubs. Are you guys friends?” to which Toure replied: “Yeah, yeah, yeah.”

Ferdinand seemed a little less pleased with the line of questioning, as he responded: “Haha, what you trying to do here Danny? I know you’re trying to get in the middle here, what are you doing?”

Ramirez said: “I’m trying to start it up,” before Ferdinand continued: “But I haven’t really forgiven Yaya for that 2012 title race where they took it off us but it’s fine… I’m over it man, come on, let me live man.”

Another similarly banterous sideline during a chat with Spain legend Iker Casillas saw Ramirez ask Ferdinand: “Hey Rio, did you ever get to score on him?”

Rio Ferdinand absolutely shutting down a “stupid” question from the side reporter. This is such a disorganized mess of a draw. #WorldCup2026 pic.twitter.com/s8qx8GJmhV — Judgmental Jim (@Judgmental_Jim) December 5, 2025

“What type of question is that, Danny? I’m a defender,” Ferdinand replied.

Ramirez: “No, I know, but you come up for headers all the time.”

“See what I’m saying?” Ferdinand asked his co-host, who urged them both to “be professional”.

“This wan’t in the script either, I’m gonna talk to you later,” Ferdinand added, before making an utter balls-up of the next link, forgetting we all had to endure further painful video packages before we could see the actual draw.