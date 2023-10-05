Rio Ferdinand blasts ‘lazy and lightweight’ PSG as ‘punishing’ Newcastle performance praised

Kylian Mbappe and his team-mates look stunned during PSG's bruising Champions League defeat to Newcastle.

Rio Ferdinand has criticised PSG’s performance as “lazy” and “lightweight” after the French champions were humbled in a 4-1 defeat to Newcastle United in the Champions League.

St James’ Park hosted its first Champions League match for more than two decades on Wednesday night as goals from Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn and Sean Longstaff fired Newcastle into a 3-0 lead.

PSG’s Lucas Hernandez pulled one back shortly after the break before Fabian Schar sealed the victory in stoppage time with a searing long-distance strike in front of the Gallowgate End.

Newcastle’s players and staff undertook a lap of honour at full time, with the Tyneside club sitting at the top of Group F on four points after the opening two matches of their first proper Champions League campaign since the 2002/03 season.

Appearing on TNT Sports’ coverage, Ferdinand, who won the competition with Manchester United in 2008, criticised PSG’s approach to the match and questioned manager Luis Enrique’s call to start teenager Warren Zaire-Emery in midfield in such a hostile atmosphere.

He said: “In the first minute, [PSG] were in a good position, but they go back to the goalkeeper and they gave Newcastle chance to get the crowd up.

“At one point they gave the ball away three times in 20 seconds. They had really bad starts to each half and ended up getting punished.

“Slack, lazy, lack of concentration, focus – all of the above. It’s the opposite when you look at the Newcastle team, who were truly focused, concentrating, dynamic, aggressive.

“Tactically you have to get it right on the big stage. If you don’t you get punished especially in an atmosphere – a cauldron – like this.

“The way PSG approached this game, 4-2-4, light in midfield, lightweight, with a young 17-year-old, playing four players up the pitch at all points. They got punished today.”

Ferdinand was full of praise for Newcastle, claiming Eddie Howe’s side played with the intensity and commitment PSG lacked.

He explained: “It was a team game plan, they set it out and they stuck to it – to a man. They were perfect all over the pitch. They played high-risk football, pressing football, and it paid off.

“These fans have to take some credit as well, the way that they’ve played their part.

“What is at the heart of this? What is at the heart of a performance like that? What do you need on a day like this? Desire, the work ethic, the intensity – all of those layers, they had. And the quality.”

Newcastle will host Borussia Dortmund in their third group match later this month, with the chance to take full control of the so-called group of death.

Dortmund currently sit bottom of Group F, having followed up their defeat to PSG in the opening fixture with a goalless draw at home to AC Milan on Wednesday.