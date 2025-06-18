Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has claimed that the striker he “wants” the Red Devils to sign is “waiting” for a move to Old Trafford.

Ferdinand has commented on Man Utd’s start to this summer’s transfer window, with the Premier League giants already paying around £62.5m to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves.

Man Utd are also said to be ‘very close’ to their second summer signing, as they are expected to fend off competition from Spurs to sign Bryan Mbeumo, who scored 20 Premier League goals last season. Recent reports have suggested that the Brentford forward could cost around £65m this summer.

Ferdinand has explained why he is “happy” with the Cunha signing, while he “knows” Mbeumo “wants” to join Man Utd.

“I’m happy with Cunha, he’s one of the ones I mentioned on my list. I hope it goes well for him,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.

“The problem is that I’ve been happy many times in transfer windows and it’s gone wrong.

“I’m hoping he’s not going to be added to that list. If they get Mbeumo, I’d be very happy.”

When asked why he thinks Mbeumo’s proposed deal is being spoken about as if it’s completed, Ferdinand answered: “Because he wants to come. Mbeumo wants to come, I know it.

“His stats over the last three seasons in the Premier League are up there, by the way. Goals and assists, goal chances, ridiculous.

“Again, another proven Premier League player. This is what I like, played in the Premier League. There ain’t no adjustment business.

“The only thing is there will be adjustment because of the size of the club.

“They don’t have to do that when they go to Arsenal! There ain’t that pressure, the badge ain’t as heavy! It’s heavy, but it’s not as heavy!”

Mbeumo, like Cunha, would be a great signing for the Red Devils, but they are still crying out for a new striker and Ferdinand has called for his former side to land Napoli outcast Victor Osimhen, who has been linked with a swap deal to Liverpool.

After spending the 2024/25 campaign at Galatasaray on loan, Osimhen has reportedly turned down a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal and Ferdinand reckons this is because he fancies a move to Man Utd.

“No.9, they already know who I want. The comments know, the people know who I want, who I would go and get: Osimhen!” Ferdinand continued.

“It looks like he’s turned down Al-Hilal… he must be waiting for Manchester United.

“I don’t know if Manchester United are going to come. That’s the problem.”