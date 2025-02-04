Rio Ferdinand has backed a potential move for Paul Pogba to return to Manchester United after he was cleared to play after his ban.

Pogba was banned for up to four years after an initial suspension, having seen his ban reduced to 18 months.

The 31-year-old has been out of action since late 2023 and defended himself in a tell-all interview in 2024. He said: “I accept responsibility of taking the supplement but I didn’t triple check it – even if it came from a professional.

“If I have to be punished, then I’m fine with it. But it should never have been four years. I will accept 12 months.”

It is unclear what his future holds but given he is now a free agent and able to sign for another club, we could well see him playing once again shortly.

The 2018 World Cup winner spent six years at United before exiting in 2022 for Juventus and there were some murmurings of a potential return to Old Trafford it is something that Ferdinand was intrigued by, claiming he could at least be given the chance to train and see if he can still perform.

‘You’d like to think he would [be going somewhere]. Surely he’s got to go somewhere,’ Ferdinand told Rio Presents.

‘Pogba at United? I’d go come in and train with us and let’s see what you’ve got. I’d do that. I would’ve done that already. I’d say come in and get fit and let’s have a little look.

‘Stormzy could be doing a little verse for the video now.’

Paul Pogba’s current situation

The Athletic has since revealed the extent of Pogba’s current situation, having been out of action since September 3, 2023, due to his doping ban.

However, following the lifting of his ban, Pogba’s name was briefly mentioned by his former club but the latest report has confirmed there were no talks available about any deal.

It said: ‘Though those representing Pogba have a good relationship with Wilcox from his time at Manchester City’s academy, there were no talks about a third spell at Old Trafford, however. Pogba has been concentrating on getting fit on his own terms before his suspension is finished in March.

‘Any move for Pogba would have been out of kilter with United’s approach to this window: not only in signing younger, cheaper talent but also in at least attempting to shed costlier salaries, as well as those on the fringes of the squad.’

Pogba is unlikely to feature at United, given their new ownership and their focus on a new recruitment system that looks to move away from the costly wages that plagued them in previous years.