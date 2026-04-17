Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has argued that only three managers would snub the Red Devils and join Arsenal instead.

Man Utd are in the process of appointing a new permanent manager, with interim boss Michael Carrick said to be one of the ‘leading’ contenders, while three alternatives have been ‘ruled out’.

And there will inevitably be calls for Arsenal also to bring in a new manager if current boss Mikel Arteta fails to win the Premier League this season.

The Gunners remain the favourites to win the Premier League this season, but they are enduring a woeful April and the title is in Man City’s hands after last weekend’s results.

Arsenal will look to wrestle back control of the title race when they face Man City at the Etihad on Sunday, and Ferdinand has warned them against sacking Arteta.

According to Ferdinand, only three Arsenal legends would choose the current Premier League leaders over Man Utd.

“I would be careful what you wish for if I was an Arsenal fan if you think getting rid of Arteta is the best thing you guys could do,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.

READ: Premier League player power rankings: West Ham hero surges as Guehi puts pressure on top two



“You have to remember where you guys were when he came. You guys are consistently qualifying for the Champions League, you weren’t before Arteta came. You’re finishing second most of the time, fighting for the Premier League year in, year out.

“You’ve got to get over the line, yes I know, but you think the grass is greener over there with another manager? Who is the other manager?

“He [Luis Enrique] is not coming to Arsenal. He’s leaving the best team in the world to go to Arsenal – are you crazy?

“Every manager other than Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira or Cesc Fabregas would go to Man United over Arsenal.

“He [Fabregas] doesn’t guarantee you anything, he hasn’t won anything, as talented as he is.

“I’m just saying, it’s not like you go from Arteta and say, ‘we’ve got a certainty’. Pep’s your only certainty and he’s not going to Arsenal.”

READ MORE: Arsenal plummet in Premier League mood rankings; bottling almost as bad as relegation



Ferdinand has also hit back at critics of Arsenal’s summer signing Martin Zubimendi and revealed what their “biggest problem” is.

“I’ve seen it, I’ve seen it loud and clear,” Ferdinand added.

“They are saying he’s been a liability, he was bought just because of a good game in the Euros final, he’s the weak link.

“Yeah, he might be at fault for a goal or something like that, he’s given the ball away a few times or made mistakes when the ball has been played directly from a goalkeeper in that holding role, but I wouldn’t say it’s down to him.

“I think Arsenal’s biggest problem is their lack of attacking flair, their willingness to just take the shackles off and go for it. That for me, I’d be worried about that as an Arsenal fan.”

READ NEXT: Salah next? Failed farewells feature Ronaldo, Liverpool legend and Arsenal icon’s ‘worst moment’

