Rio Ferdinand has pondered whether Manchester United have “failed” Marcus Rashford as he looks to be on the way to a move to Barcelona.

Rashford was never in the good books of Ruben Amorim for long. The forward played just six times after the boss arrived at United last November, before he was quickly being left out of matchday squads.

After over a month of that, he was loaned out to Aston Villa, and though they had a £40million option to buy Rashford, his eyes have long seemed to have been wandering to Barca, even before he’d made the move to Villa Park.

Recently, it has been reported by Fabrizio Romano that Barca have an ‘agreement in principle’ over the signing of Rashford, which is believed to be for a season-long loan initially.

United legend Ferdinand, speaking on Rio Ferdinand Presents, has tried to come up with a reason for the club letting Rashford go after becoming a star out of their academy.

He said: “There must have been so much going on behind the scenes that we’re just not aware of.

“And Marcus isn’t someone who really wants to talk and do interviews, so you have to respect that.

“But I’m sure it’ll come out in the wash at some point. Is it because of a lack of form? A lack of confidence? Mismanagement? Have the club failed him?

“Or is it down to him? Is there injuries we don’t know about? Has he lost that desire? That form is gone and he can’t rekindle it and can’t get it back?

“What are the issues that have led to a young kid that’s a graduate of the academy at Manchester United, which is famous for all of the great players that have come through there, that he says he wants to leave?”

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 Rashford takes incredible ‘salary cut’ as Amorim says £62.5m ‘showed what we need’

👉 Romano reveals INEOS plan to land fourth, fifth signings amid refusal to ‘spend money’

👉 Man Utd ‘intensify’ next signing after Bryan Mbeumo in ‘significant’ update as ‘medical today’

Indeed, there have been varying reports on the future of the United man in recent weeks and months. While Barca has seemed his priority, it was once suggested he’d be happy to bed back in at Old Trafford.

If that was the case, it does not seem United shared the sentiment. Then, not long back, it was suggested he was one of a few Red Devils who had asked to leave the club.

Rashford was joined on that list by Antony, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia.

At Barca, surrounded by talent, Rashford might be able to hit the heights again, and that would certainly rub United’s faces in it after they allowed him to move on.

READ MORE: Man Utd ‘talks’ for available £50m striker revealed as battle on for ‘priority target’