Rio Ferdinand has encouraged Arsenal to make a move for Manchester United and England star Marcus Rashford.

Rashford‘s future is in doubt following his loan spell at Barcelona, who have opted against signing him permanently.

This week, a report claimed the ‘current expectation’ is that Rashford will return to Man Utd for pre-season after the World Cup, though the club and player remain in favour of a summer sale.

And should Man Utd sell Rashford, journalist Tyrone Marshall has claimed that they have identified two possible replacements.

Marshall explained: “If #mufc do manage to offload Rashford, then I think they will try and use that money to sign a left-winger. We know they like Crysencio Summerville at West Ham and Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye.”

With a permanent move to Barcelona seemingly off the table, Rashford will have to consider an alternative move and is linked with several Premier League clubs.

“I’m taking Rashford…”

Arsenal are among the teams linked with Rashford, and Ferdinand thinks they should sign him.

“I’m taking Rashford,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel on Arsenal signing Rashford.

READ: Man Utd plan to sign two midfielders from three-man shortlist after Ederson and Andrey Santos decisions



“For 40 milion, I am sweeping Marcus Rashford off his feet.”

Arsenal legend David Seaman has also called for his former club to sign Rashford.

He added: “I would like that move because I still think Marcus Rashford has got a lot to offer.

“He’s still very dangerous when he’s on it.

“But then, straight away, my head then goes, ‘Who’s he gonna replace?’ We’ve got [Gabriel] Martinelli and [Leandro] Trossard.

“If they sign Rashford, they’re probably going to get rid of one of those two. But he is a real talent.”

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Back to Ferdinand, he has praised Man Utd for signing Andrey Santos from Chelsea for around £50m.

“I think there’s a lot of growth, there’s a lot of potential,” Ferdinand said.

“I spoke to one of the guys behind the scenes at recruitment at Chelsea when he first went there and they were raving about him and the potential in the kid.

“He’ll be a Brazil national team player for the next 10 years no doubts in my mind. He’s not the main midfielder at Chelsea but Man United I think have bought someone of the right profile for the club who’s going to be one of two or three midfielders that they sign this year.

“They’re not going to go out and blow the whole budget on one big player if it doesn’t sit right with the club in terms of the right budget for the club and that’s where we’re at right now.”

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