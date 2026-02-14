Rio Ferdinand has revealed that a disagreement with TNT Sports bosses was key to his departure from the broadcaster as the pundit insists “I do my own s***”.

The Manchester United legend regularly analysed/was the hype man for Champions League games for TNT Sports and the preceding rights holders for Europe’s showcase competition for a decade before stepping back from his role in the summer.

In an interview with Men’s Health, Ferdinand detailed his reasons for leaving, including his bosses not being “receptive” to his ideas and “wanting to know what the f*** footballers are eating”.

He said: “I like being tested. I like pressure. I had it fine at TNT. I could have signed a new contract at TNT easily, but that ain’t who I am really. It’s time for something new.

“And with all due respect, I’d been trying to push [a new] side of things within the team and the group at TNT, and they weren’t really as receptive as I would’ve liked.

“So that was another big reason why I go: ‘Okay, if you’re not going to jump in two-footed with me and hold hands, then I move on. We’ll see how I do when I go on my own’.

“Because I saw the new world is that linear TV and live football are always going to be there, but there’s also another world outside the 90 minutes that intrigues me, which I look at like a fan.

“So I want to know what the f*** these guys are eating, how do they sleep, how do they recover? I want to get the public closer to that and I want to be at the forefront of that.

“But at the same time, this is just who I am. I’m not trying to be no one, I’m me. I do my own s***. I’ve always been in my own lane.”

Since leaving TNT Sports Ferdinand has hosted the World Cup draw, while his YouTube channel is flourishing with over 1.5million subscribers.

After announcing his departure in May, Ferdinand said: “Since retiring from football, it has been a privilege talking about the game I love for a decade.

“I want to acknowledge the tremendous support from the team behind the scenes, whose hard work often goes unseen but has been essential to our success.

“As I turn the page to the next chapter, I carry with me countless memories. I am excited about what the future holds – spending more time with my family, focusing on Rio Ferdinand Presents and my other business interests,”