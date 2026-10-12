Electric winger reaches decision on signing for Arsenal or Liverpool with full agreement imminent

An electric winger has chosen between Arsenal and Liverpool, with a partial agreement struck and a full agreement close to being finalised.

The wing positions came under the microscope at both Arsenal and Liverpool over the summer. The Premier League champions offloaded Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli, though only Christos Tzolis arrived.

Audacious attempts to sign Morgan Rogers and Vinicius Junior fell flat, with the former joining Chelsea and the latter penning fresh terms with Real Madrid.

Liverpool, meanwhile, waved goodbye to Mohamed Salah and brought Bradley Barcola and Victor Munoz on board. Cody Gakpo came close to joining Tottenham and then Manchester City, but the Reds retained the Dutchman after failing to sign a third new winger in time.

One winger relevant to both clubs is Rio Ngumoha, with the 18-year-old on Liverpool’s books but a long-term transfer target in north London.

Speaking in September, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, explained: “If there is a chance to sign Rio Ngumoha in 2027, 2028 or whenever, for sure Arsenal would be among the clubs interested.”

Ngumoha is widely regarded as one of English football’s hottest prospects at present, though despite his sky high ceiling, starts have been in short supply this term.

Limited game-time is amongst the factors that have fuelled speculation over a switch to Arsenal. But according to our colleagues over on TEAMtalk, Ngumoha has chosen to remain loyal to the Reds.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

* 16 Conclusions from Liverpool 0-3 Man City: Doku, Gravenberch, Cherki and the futility of existence

* Liverpool shamed by creativity table with Wirtz, Barcola and co in bottom three

Rio Ngumoha chooses Liverpool over Arsenal

Their insider, Graeme Bailey, previously revealed Ngumoha had struck a broad agreement over a new and much improved contract.

And on Monday, Bailey revealed Liverpool and Ngumoha are now pressing ahead, with a full agreement not far away.

He explained: ‘Liverpool sources have insisted there are no major issues surrounding Rio Ngumoha’s new contract, with the Reds closing in on an agreement that will secure the teenage star’s future at Anfield amid interest from Arsenal.’

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Arsenal vs Man City: Carragher makes PL title prediction after City beat Liverpool – ‘no one else is’

* No Arsenal stars, two from Man City in Premier League team of the season so far

Bailey added: ‘Ngumoha turned 18 at the end of August, opening the door for him to commit his future to the Merseyside club on a longer-term basis.

‘The winger is currently tied down to a contract running until 2028, which he signed last year when he was still 17. That agreement represented the maximum term he could sign at that age.

‘But now that he is 18, he can commit to a deal extending much further into the future.

‘Sources have told TEAMtalk that there are some minor details still to finalise, but they have been keen to stress that there are no significant problems with the player or his representatives.

‘Liverpool have also been dealing with several off-field matters, including the appointment of Julian Ward as the club’s new sporting director, succeeding Richard Hughes.

‘Ward has now taken charge, and confirming Ngumoha’s new contract is understood to be among his first priorities as he settles into the role and demanding an agreement be made official to end all lingering uncertainties over the teenage star.’