Robbie Savage: Diary of a Football Manager: Keane’s clash, cameras and coping with abuse…
Robbie Savage is used to what Roy Keane faced at Ipswich – and much worse. Ignoring abuse, though, doesn’t stop it. So the Macclesfield manager has to take measures…
In association with Planet Sport Bet, Robbie is taking us behind the scenes each week at Macclesfield FC, the phoenix club rising from the ashes of Macclesfield Town, who went bust in 2020.
Robbie has played one of the leading roles in the rebirth of a now-thriving football club, first as director of football, now as first-team manager as the Silkmen seek to climb their way from the ninth tier back to the Football League.
In his third diary entry, Robbie discusses the end of the Silkmen’s unbeaten league record, and gives us an insight into the abuse he and other high-profile figures in the game endure on a daily basis, and what he has to do to protect himself…
Roy Keane surprised me on Sunday. I’ve been in that position so many times, and I find myself there on an almost-daily basis. But, tempting as it is to react to mindless abuse, you just can’t do it.
What’s the point? Who wins then? Not me, not Roy, nor anyone in the public eye. It’s the idiot with the mouth, and more often than not, a camera, pointed to catch a moment they can share with their mates and, inevitably, the rest of the world on social media.
The abuse in football reached the point where I feel the need for a camera of my own.
Wherever we go across the Northern Premier League, it’s all on film, captured by a bodycam worn by one of my staff members.
Why? I have to protect myself. From over-aggression and from mistruths. If someone says I reacted badly, the provocation doesn’t matter, it’s the reaction that’s the story. Without proof, denying it is almost as pointless as reacting in the first place.
And there’s no low that some people haven’t sunk to get a bite. I’ve had the worst things you can imagine screamed at me: things about my dad when he died; my family; and my sons… my natural instinct might be to hit back, but I learned long ago to ignore it. Which often serves to wind people up even more.
It was one thing copping dog’s abuse from the crowd as a player in the Premier League. There, you’re on the pitch, generally beyond spitting distance from the crowd, insulated by stewards and police. You won’t find the same protection in the seventh tier.
That’s not always a bad thing. Often, the closeness you get in the more intimate settings around the NPL can prompt some fantastic interactions with big-hearted, genuine people. On Tuesday at Mickleover, where we lost our status as the country’s only remaining unbeaten side, the hosts were wonderful and warm.
But so often now people lose sight of what is acceptable. Booze blurs the line, and other things that might prompt punters to act more aggressively are becoming an increasing problem in the game too.
It’s not just in football. It’s simply jealousy. If you drive a nice car abroad, people might be pleased for you but, generally, they don’t care. Here, so many more want to knock those people down.
That’s why I don’t drive my car to matches anymore. Too often I’ve had opposition fans, even players, throw things at it or scratch it. It’s just not worth the hassle, so I don’t bother.
It doesn’t have to be a Macclesfield game. I was at a match recently scouting an opponent, and there was all sorts being shouted at me and sung at me. Then, at half-time, those same people were asking me for selfies. So I smile and oblige.
Maybe that encourages those people to think that abusive behaviour – not banter – is acceptable. But I can’t challenge every instance of what’s becoming the norm, because then the story becomes me and my reaction. Like it has with Roy this week.
Robbie Savage’s Diary: Why I became a boss at Macclesfield | Stress, shootouts and panenkas
Next up for Macc: Workington (A)
We go to Cumbria on Saturday on the back of our first league defeat of the season at Mickleover in midweek.
As I said last week, the games against the teams fighting for their lives will be the ones that define our season, and I was delighted with the players after beating Blyth Spartans 6-0 on Saturday. But the unbeaten record was ended by a side also scrapping towards the bottom and Mickleover were worthy winners. We hit the woodwork five times and could have scored six again. But we left too much space for our hosts and they too could have scored more goals. All credit to them.
I won’t criticise my players – how could I? We went 17 games unbeaten and currently hold a 13-point lead at the top of the table. They have been brilliant for me this season and I don’t doubt that our first defeat will renew the focus in the squad to achieve promotion. I expect a positive response and I’m sure they will give me one.
Robbie Savage is a brand ambassador for Planet Sport Bet
MUST-READ FROM F365
👉 Roy Keane trolled by Ricky Gervais over ‘car park’ clash as Arteta, Man City roles in love of football revealed
👉 Robbie Savage’s Winners & Losers: Brilliant Spurs, Dibling dynamite, hasty Leicester…