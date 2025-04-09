Robbie Savage: Diary of a Football Manager: My Macc make me feel like Pep Guardiola…
Robbie has played one of the leading roles in the rebirth of a now-thriving football club, first as director of football, now as first-team manager as the Silkmen climb their way from the ninth tier back to the Football League.
This week, the gaffer reveals how he gets the same assured feeling from his Macclesfield side as peak-City gave Pep Guardiola, and the numbers that highlight why…
A fortnight after being crowned champions, at the end of a week in which we tied down 10 players for next season, we found ourselves 2-0 down on Saturday.
On the beach already?
No chance. When Workington Town scored twice in two first-half minutes, I wasn’t unduly concerned. These lads give me a similar feeling to the assurance Manchester City afforded Pep at their peak. Even from behind, I’d always make them favourites.
Of course we rallied. We should have scored more, but three were enough to get the win and within four goals of the century with four games to go. Scoring the winner in the 90th minute is always nice flourish but these boys make it feel inevitable.
Still, it’s not enough for some cynics that my Macclesfield are the earliest champions in the football pyramid. To some, there’s always a ‘but’. ‘But the budget…’ usually.
I’ve already addressed that, but I’ll repeat once more: what we spend, we’ve made, through a sustainable business model. And there are plenty of other clubs throwing similar sums around that don’t get the same scrutiny.
In any case, there are countless examples to highlight that spending money is no guarantee of success. Despite the doubters, I’ve put our money where my mouth is, but the cheque book can’t pick a player. The bank statement can’t motivate a group to achieve record-breaking success.
And I feel it needs emphasising that what this group of players is doing is not normal. It’s extraordinary. We’re setting new club records and still we have four games to go before the curtain comes down on a remarkable campaign. Some of these records will never be broken while we’re climbing the pyramid.
I’ll let the facts speak for themselves. Here are some of our ridiculous statistics…
- 97 – the club’s highest points total.
- 96 – league goals, surpassing previous best of 95.
- 31 – a new club record for league wins in a season.
- 125 – goals in all competitions; three short of record total with four games to go.
- 19 – clean sheets, currently two short of club record.
- 45 – highest away points total.
- 14 – record number of away wins.
- 47 – highest number of away goals, beating previous best by seven.
- 10 – first time in club history we have secured double figures for away clean sheets.
- 1 – failed to score in one league game, so far beating previous best by two.
- 9 – away league games in which we’ve scored three or more goals. Previous best was six.
- 5 – away league games in which we’ve scored four or more goals. Previous best was four.
- 17 – points dropped. Previous best was 24.
When the season ends in four games time, I expect more records to be broken. These lads have them in their sights and despite being confirmed as champions more than a fortnight ago, they remain relentless.
Inevitably, thoughts have turned to next season, and last week I was delighted to tie down 10 of the lads to new deals, in addition to other players for whom we retained the option to extend their contracts.
Don’t forget, every squad member was due to be out of contract this summer. That’s always a nervous position for any player to be in, especially at this level, so I was delighted to give some of my stalwarts the assurance and security they deserve.
We have 16 players already tied down. We’re still talking to others and I’d like to get more signed up as soon as possible. Of course, being out of contract allows players to explore their options and I’ve always said that if there’s somewhere else they feel would be better for them, that’s fine.
But I can’t think of a more exciting place to be right now, and there are many, many players who have made it clear they want to join us on the ride.
