Robbie Savage: Diary of a Football Manager – a striker search and transfer dominoes…
Robbie has played one of the leading roles in the rebirth of a now-thriving football club, first as director of football, now as first-team manager as the Silkmen seek to climb their way from the ninth tier back to the Football League.
This week, Robbie has been trying to wheel and deal his way to signing a striker while one of his players waits for a move of his own…
It was edgier than I would have liked but I was delighted with the 1-0 win at home to Basford on Saturday. Of course, we’d all love to win 4-0 every week, but I take just as much satisfaction from the narrow victories.
The margin should have been bigger. We played very well overall and our goal rarely looked in danger. We created numerous opportunities – good ones – but the jeopardy remained until the final whistle.
Our profligacy has been a common theme at times this season. We got away with it on Saturday but it has cost us before.
That’s not a criticism of our strikers. Danny Elliott, now the league’s top scorer, and D’Mani Mellor have been brilliant for us, scoring 21 and 13 league goals respectively, and both play massive roles in the build-up. The goalscoring burden is shared by the whole squad and we have to take collective responsibility for the chances we have spurned.
It isn’t as though we aren’t working on it in training. The bulk of what little time we have together is spent refining our attacking play, finding ways to play through and around low blocks, creating opportunities and finishing them. On Tuesday and Thursday mornings, we have a squad full of potential Golden Boot winners!
It’s a different scenario on a Saturday, though, when there are more than 3,000 pairs of eyes staring at you. That ruthlessness and consistency in front of goal will come, I’m sure, but as we approach the final stretch of the season, I have been looking to add to our attacking options.
If you listen to the bluster around us and our budget, you might think it’s as simple as picking a player and paying whatever it takes to get him here. That couldn’t be further from the truth. Actually, that nonsense makes the process much more difficult for us.
Right now, the situation is simple: there is no headroom in the first-team budget for new signings. So if I want to recruit, I have to generate the funds necessary through sales and departures.
I’ve built this squad and there are very good reasons why I’ve selected each and every player. But I can only pick 11 at any one time, and though I have repeatedly stressed how important substitutes are for us this season, spending time on the bench is not for everyone. I understand that – on the rare occasions I wasn’t playing, I hated it!
If any of the lads want to take the opportunity to go elsewhere to play more regularly, I’m happy to make that happen as long as the terms are right for Macc. And, right now, a departure would allow me to look at options to bolster our forward line.
Those options, though, are limited. Most players at this level are under contract, especially the ones we might be interested in, which would usually mean a transfer fee would be payable. Of course, as soon as my name appears on another manager’s phone, the Macc Tax is immediately added.
Players, misguidedly, apply a similar tariff, they and their agents seemingly under the impression we can be taken for a ride.
This weekend, perusing the list of non-contract players issued by the FA, one name grabbed me. The protocol around non-contract players is that their clubs must be given seven days’ notice before their player can be approached. Clubs can choose to waive that period, as the club in this instance did.
We approached the player with what we believed was a very good offer for the remainder of the season – every contract here expires in the summer – funded by a small transfer fee that we would receive for a potential departure plus his current wage.
The player not only demanded a 40 per cent increase on those very favourable terms, he insisted on the same commitment for next season. No player here has that – not before our objectives for this season are achieved.
That deal is now dead in the water, which means I can’t yet sanction a transfer to allow one of my players a move he would like. That’s frustrating for him, and some players would kick up a fuss – I did when it seemed I was being denied a move to Blackburn. That won’t happen in this instance, but it illustrates the domino effect even down here in the Northern Premier League.
There is no January transfer window at this level, so there will be no frantic wheeling and dealing this week and, from other managers who I know will be reading this – it prompts a little smile when I hear Macc and me mentioned in their post-match interviews – I certainly don’t expect sympathy over how hard it may be to strengthen what I believe is already the strongest squad in the league. But it highlights again the misconceptions around ‘minted Macc’.
The sell-on clause I insisted upon when selling James Berry to Chesterfield last season will make us a few quid following his recent move to Wycombe in League One. But that money will be reinvested to preserve the prosperity of the club as a whole, not the first-team budget.
So, for now, we go with what we have: a group that has been relentless in opening up a big lead at the top of the table. And next we go to Hebburn Town.
Hebburn have been superb after gaining promotion for this season, them and fellow new boys Stockton are still firmly in play-off contention. We won 4-1 when they came to us in October but the scoreline was misleading. They caused us plenty of problems and we need to be on it at both ends to protect that 16-point cushion.
Morpeth helped us with that on Tuesday night by beating Guiseley so we know nine wins from the 13 remaining games gets us promoted. The mindset, though, remains that we want to win every single game between now and April 26.
