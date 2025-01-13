Robbie Savage’s Winners & Losers: Zirkzee redemption, toothless Arsenal, bring back replays!

Tottenham and Tamworth were both losers, but Altay Bayindir earned Man Utd a place among the winners.

Robbie was delighted for Joshua Zirkzee while Manchester United continued to offer encouragement, while Arsenal are once again urged to move for a striker and the FA are implored to reinstate FA Cup replays…





Robbie’s winners

My FA Cup winners from the third round are Manchester United and, in particular, Altay Bayindir and Joshua Zirkzee.

It was a fantastic performance from Manchester United with 11 men and even 10. It was a silly challenge from Diogo Dalot for his second yellow card but Bayindir excelled with the penalty save, and Zirkzee, after getting subbed against Newcastle after half an hour… after he came on, I thought he did exceptionally well.

I thought the Manchester United fans were absolutely class with him in the way they cheered him and the way they sang his name. For him to step up to score the winning penalty was absolutely brilliant.

With no Premier League action, my other notable winners from the weekend’s action come from further down the divisions.

Plymouth were outstanding while knocking Brentford out of the cup. Brentford are so strong at home but Argyle, despite their struggles in the league and the turmoil around the change of manager, were brilliant while earning their first away win since April. To get Liverpool at home in the next round is no less than they deserved.

In League Two, Walsall are charging to promotion, a whopping 13 points clear at the top after a 5-1 win over Tranmere. They’re unbeaten in 15, with Mat Sadler, who got a new contract last week while being linked with Plymouth, doing a fabulous job at the Bescot. Losing Nathan Lowe, who’s been recalled by Stoke is a blow, but Walsall are on a roll.

And, finally, a big mention for all the volunteers who helped get games on across the country this weekend. At Macclesfield, it took an almighty effort from almost 100 people, many of whom answered a call on social media for volunteers to help clear the snow. One lady, Sherri, brought her kids down and they were there until late on Friday, helping shift snow on their sledges. It just highlights the community feeling around our football clubs, especially in the lower tiers.





Robbie’s losers

The losers of this weekend’s football are Tamworth.

Yes, of course they are winners, but they have lost out despite taking Spurs to 90 minutes. It was 0-0. They were brilliant, they were magnificent.

It should have been a replay, but guess what? They have abolished cup replays. Tamworth, after all that hard work, after all that endeavour, they could have gone to Spurs and taken huge amounts of money.

So while I’ve got to say they’re winners, they’re also big losers. Bring back the replays!

There is much less doubt over which column Arsenal belong in after going out of the cup to 10-man Man Utd.

They had plenty of chances but, once again, a lack of cutting edge has cost them. Why did they not sign a striker in the summer? It has already cost them, but Mikel Arteta has to put that right this month. I suggested one for them last week.

My Macc scored twice against Tamworth in 90 minutes in the earlier rounds but Tottenham needed extra-time, which isn’t a good look on Spurs.

Losing to Plymouth was a blow for Brentford, especially given their home form, but the FA Cup offered the Bees a chance to build on their pedigree. Thomas Frank was very respectful of Argyle, and rightly so, but he must be seething at seeing his side go out like that.

