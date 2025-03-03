Robbie Savage’s Winners & Losers: Gordon, Cunha bans compound FA Cup misery
Robbie Savage knows how Anthony Gordon is feeling today as the realisation of his Carabao Cup final suspension sinks in, while Matheus Cunha’s ban could cost Wolves more than a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals…
Robbie’s winners
The cup has really opened up, with most of the big boys already out. Manchester City now have a great opportunity to round off a miserable season with some silverware, but they won’t be feared in the same way they used to be.
Bournemouth, after getting past Wolves on penalties, will back themselves against City in the quarter-final and they, like Brighton, Fulham, Palace and Villa will be looking at the last eight and fancying their chances of going to Wembley at least once.
Brighton were so close to going out, saved only by a desperately close offside decision. But they made the most of that escape, with former Sunderland player Danny Welbeck knocking out Newcastle.
Preston are perhaps the only side not realistically thinking about winning the FA Cup, but they can be very proud of how far they have come, reaching the last eight for the first time since 1966 by beating local rivals Burnley 3-0. That was the first time Burnley have conceded a goal in 850 minutes.
Away from England, I have to mention Hibernian after they won the Edinburgh derby. And Celtic, who are three games from glory. Check out my diary this week for why I’m keeping a close eye on how quickly they wrap up the SPL title.
Robbie’s losers
My F365 losers of this weekend’s action are Newcastle United and Anthony Gordon.
Newcastle are having a fantastic season, let’s make that clear. They’re doing well in the league and they have the Carabao Cup final to look forward to. But Anthony Gordon will be a huge, huge miss in that game after being sent off against Brighton on Sunday.
I feel for him. I’ve been in a similar situation when I got a red card while playing for Wales against Northern Ireland and immediately I knew I’d miss the England game at Old Trafford. The devastation kicked in straight away and it was an emotional time. All I wanted to do was play against England at Old Trafford, so I know how Anthony Gordon will be feeling this morning knowing he’ll miss the League Cup final.
He’s so important to Newcastle, a really fantastic player. But now without Gordon, the Carabao Cup final is going to be a huge task for Newcastle United. It was a huge task anyway, facing champions-elect Liverpool, but the winger will be devastated. And for Newcastle, it’s another opportunity missed to end their trophy drought when the competition looks as open as it has been in years.
Gordon wasn’t the only big player to suffer a moment of madness. Matheus Cunha‘s red card in the final minute of extra-time might not have had a major impact on Wolves’ defeat at Bournemouth – though you would have expected him to take a penalty – but his three-match ban could have an enormous effect on his side’s push for Premier League survival. I would not be surprised if the FA chose to extend that suspension too.
The holders Manchester United followed Wolves out of the cup after losing on penalties. Of course, they are getting pelters again, but I didn’t think United were that bad against Fulham. After Bruno Fernandes’ superb equaliser, Fulham couldn’t have complained had United gone on to win it. But, again, they didn’t have the quality to finish the game, and Fulham were flawless in the shoot-out.
