After a full fixture list midweek, we have another 10 Premier League matches to look forward to this weekend and Robbie Savage has predicted them all.

Premier League champions Manchester City get the action underway at Crystal Palace before five matches at 3pm.

Brighton vs Arsenal is Saturday’s late match and Sunday brings us the fixture of the weekend between Manchester United and Liverpool.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Chelsea are at Sheffield United and Tottenham host Nottingham Forest.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

Robbie: Man City travel to Selhurst Park to take on a Crystal Palace side who have only been beaten once in their last seven at home.

City are on a great run. Unbeaten in 24 in all competitions. They’ve got a huge game in the week against Real Madrid, but this is the game that comes first.

It’s the game they must win in this title race. Because of that, I’m going with a 2-0 City win.

Robbie’s pick: Palace 0-2 Man City

F365: 0-1

TEAMtalk: 1-3

Tipstrr: 0-2

Aston Villa vs Brentford

Robbie’s pick: Villa 1-1 Brentford

F365: 2-0

TEAMtalk: 2-1

Tipstrr: 3-0

Everton vs Burnley

Robbie’s pick: Everton 2-1 Burnley

F365: 1-2

TEAMtalk: 2-1

Tipstrr: 2-0

Fulham vs Newcastle United

Robbie’s pick: Fulham 1-0 Newcastle

F365: 2-0

TEAMtalk: 2-2

Tipstrr: 1-1

Luton vs Bournemouth

Robbie’s pick: Luton 2-1 Bournemouth

F365: 1-2

TEAMtalk: 2-1

Tipstrr: 3-2

Wolves vs West Ham

Robbie’s pick: Wolves 1-0 West Ham

F365: 3-0

TEAMtalk: 1-1

Tipstrr: 2-1

Brighton vs Arsenal

Robbie: A free-scoring Arsenal travel to Brighton in the Premier League. A free-scoring Arsenal, away from home.

They have scored 19 goals in their last five away Premier League games. It’s a massive game for Arsenal, they’ve got to continue that momentum.

They kept a clean sheet at City but can they keep one at Brighton? Yes they can. I’m going for an Arsenal 2-0 win.

Robbie’s pick: Brighton 0-2 Arsenal

F365: 1-2

TEAMtalk: 1-3

Tipstrr: 1-3

Manchester United vs Liverpool

Robbie: It’s the big one, Manchester United take on Liverpool. Man United have only won four of their last 19 meetings in all competitions against Liverpool.

Liverpool’s last two trips to Old Trafford – they’ve lost both. It’s a massive game. I think there will be goals. I think there will be attempts on target and attempts at goal.

How many shots are United going to concede in this one? That is the big question. I think they’ll concede a few. I’m going with a 3-1 Liverpool win.

Robbie’s pick: Man Utd 1-3 Liverpool

F365: 1-3

TEAMtalk: 1-3

Tipstrr: 2-1

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

Robbie’s pick: Sheff Utd 0-2 Chelsea

F365: 1-3

TEAMtalk: 1-3

Tipstrr: 0-3

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest

Robbie: Spurs going for that fourth place taking on Nottingham Forest who are trying to stay in the Premier League.

They will need to improve their away form. Forest have only won two of their last 25 away Premier League games.

Spurs at home, I think they’ll win this one. I’m going to go with a 3-1 Spurs win.

Robbie’s pick: Spurs 3-1 Forest

F365: 2-0

TEAMtalk: 3-1

Tipstrr: 2-0

