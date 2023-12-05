Premier League matchday 15: Savage predicts Chelsea to win at Man Utd, Villa v City and more…
We have a midweek full of Premier League action, so we are back taking on Robbie Savage, TEAMtalk, Tipstrr and Planet Sport. Here we go…
Wolves and Burnley get the midweek Barclays underway before Luton host pacesetters Arsenal in what should be a juicy affair.
After Tuesday’s double-header, we are treated to five matches on Wednesday, the highlight of which is between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford. Perhaps that is a big-six bias because Aston Villa host Manchester City at the same time.
Elsewhere on Tuesday, Sheffield United – now managed by Chris Wilder – host Liverpool, Brentford are at Brighton, Bournemouth travel to Crystal Palace, and Fulham welcome Nottingham Forest to Craven Cottage.
On Thursday, we have a London derby between Tottenham and West Ham and Everton v Newcastle United.
As always, we take on Planet Sport ambassador Robbie Savage, as well as TEAMtalk, Planet Sport and Tipstrr.
Wolves v Burnley
Robbie’s Pick: Wolves 2 Burnley 1
F365: Wolves 2 Burnley 0
TEAMtalk: Wolves 2 Burnley 1
Planet Sport: Wolves 2 Burnley 1
Tipstrr: Wolves 2 Burnley 0
Luton v Arsenal
Robbie’s Pick: Luton 0 Arsenal 2
F365: Luton 0 Arsenal 2
TEAMtalk: Luton 1 Arsenal 4
Planet Sport: Luton 1 Arsenal 2
Tipstrr: Luton 0 Arsenal 3
Brighton v Brentford
Robbie’s Pick: Brighton 1 Brentford 1
F365: Brighton 2 Brentford 1
TEAMtalk: Brighton 2 Brentford 1
Planet Sport: Brighton 1 Brentford 2
Tipstrr: Brighton 3 Brentford 1
Crystal Palace v Bournemouth
Robbie’s Pick: Palace 2 Bournemouth 1
F365: Palace 1 Bournemouth 2
TEAMtalk: Palace 2 Bournemouth 2
Planet Sport: Palace 1 Bournemouth 1
Tipstrr: Palace 1 Bournemouth 1
Fulham v Nottingham Forest
Robbie’s Pick: Fulham 2 Nott’m Forest 0
F365: Fulham 1 Nott’m Forest 2
TEAMtalk: Fulham 3 Nott’m Forest 1
Planet Sport: Fulham 2 Nott’m Forest 1
Tipstrr: Fulham 2 Nott’m Forest 1
Sheffield United v Liverpool
Robbie’s Pick: Sheff Utd 0 Liverpool 2
F365: Sheff Utd 0 Liverpool 3
TEAMtalk: Sheff Utd 1 Liverpool 3
Planet Sport: Sheff Utd 0 Liverpool 3
Tipstrr: Sheff Utd 0 Liverpool 4
Aston Villa v Manchester City
Robbie’s Pick: Aston Villa 2 Man City 3
F365: Aston Villa 3 Man City 2
TEAMtalk: Aston Villa 2 Man City 3
Planet Sport: Aston Villa 1 Man City 2
Tipstrr: Aston Villa 3 Man City 2
Manchester United v Chelsea
Robbie’s Pick: Man Utd 1 Chelsea 2
F365: Man Utd 2 Chelsea 2
TEAMtalk: Man Utd 2 Chelsea 2
Planet Sport: Man Utd 1 Chelsea 2
Tipstrr: Man Utd 1 Chelsea 1
Everton v Newcastle United
Robbie’s Pick: Everton 2 Newcastle 1
F365: Everton 1 Newcastle 2
TEAMtalk: Everton 2 Newcastle 1
Planet Sport: Everton 1 Newcastle 1
Tipstrr: Everton 1 Newcastle 2
Tottenham v West Ham
Robbie’s Pick: Tottenham 3 West Ham 1
F365: Tottenham 2 West Ham 0
TEAMtalk: Tottenham 3 West Ham 2
Planet Sport: Tottenham 2 West Ham 2
Tipstrr: Tottenham 3 West Ham 1
