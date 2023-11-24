Robbie Savage Premier League predictions: Man Utd misery at Everton and Man City vs Liverpool…

Another international break has come to an end, so we are back with our Premier League predictions, taking on Robbie Savage once again.

At the unusual time of 12:30 on a Saturday afternoon, Manchester City and Liverpool get the domestic action back underway with a blockbuster clash at the Etihad.

Newcastle United at home to Chelsea is the standout fixture of all five 15:00 kick-offs. Elsewhere, Sheffield United host Bournemouth in a massive relegation clash, Brighton are at Nottingham Forest, Burnley face West Ham, and Crystal Palace travel to Luton.

Brentford vs Arsenal is on later on Saturday before two Sunday matches. Firstly, Tottenham host Unai Emery’s Aston Villa in what should be an exciting tie, then Everton – fresh off a 10-point deduction – host Manchester United.

Fulham vs Wolves is the lone Premier League game on Monday.

Robbie Savage again takes on Football365, TEAMtalk, Planet Sport and Tipstrr in predicting every scoreline this weekend.

Manchester City vs Liverpool

F365: City have not lost at home all year and this is the best chance in a long time for that run to end. It won’t, though. Let’s go with an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Robbie: It could be a pivotal weekend in the Premier League title race and I think Liverpool will be Manchester City’s biggest title challengers.

They [Liverpool] haven’t won there since 2015, but Erling Haaland, injured on international duty. The big question is will Haaland be fit. Unstoppable striker, scoring goals.

Liverpool, I love the way Jurgen Klopp has transitioned this side, especially that midfield area. Dominik Szoboszlai, what a signing he has been.

But the big thing is, at the Etihad we know City’s record is unbelievable. Really excited about this one.

If City win, that will take them four points above Liverpool, with a better goal difference.

This is a pivotal weekend. If City win it, I would almost say, give City the title. I’ve gone early in previous years, and I really think with Kevin De Bruyne to come back as well, I think they’ll be even stronger.

Jeremy Doku, I think he’s been a revelation since he’s come in.

What style will Pep go with, that is the big question. Will Jack Grealish play, will Phil Foden? Doku, Silva, they’ve got so many options.

I think City win it because their record against Liverpool at the Etihad is so good. I’m going with a City 3-1 win even without Haaland. If Haaland plays, I think he might get a brace, but pivotal weekend. If City win it, give them the title.

Robbie predicts: Man City 3 Liverpool 1

TEAMtalk: Man City 2 Liverpool 1

Planet Sport: Man City 3 Liverpool 2

Tipstrr: Man City 3 Liverpool 1

Burnley vs West Ham

F365: Burnley have got to win at some point! Let’s go for a 2-1 home victory.

Robbie predicts: Burnley 1 West Ham 0

TEAMtalk: Burnley 0 West Ham 2

Planet Sport: Burnley 1 West Ham 0

Tipstrr: Burnley 1 West Ham 2

Luton vs Crystal Palace

F365: No joy for Luton at home yet again. 0-2 away win.

Robbie predicts: Luton 1 Crystal Palace 2

TEAMtalk: Luton 1 Crystal Palace 1

Planet Sport: Luton 1 Crystal Palace 2

Tipstrr: Luton 0 Crystal Palace 2

Newcastle United vs Chelsea

F365: Should be a cracker, this. 3-1 win for the Toon.

Robbie predicts: Newcastle 2 Chelsea 2

TEAMtalk: Newcastle 2 Chelsea 2

Planet Sport: Newcastle 1 Chelsea 2

Tipstrr: Newcastle 3 Chelsea 2

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton

F365: Brighton can’t keep a clean sheet to save their lives. Forest to win 2-1.

Robbie predicts: Nottm Forest 2 Brighton 1

TEAMtalk: Nottm Forest 1 Brighton 3

Planet Sport: Nottm Forest 2 Brighton 2

Tipstrr: Nottm Forest 2 Brighton 1

Sheffield United vs Bournemouth

F365: This is a massive game; the second biggest of the weekend behind City vs Liverpool. It’s going to be close, that’s for sure. 2-1 win for Bournemouth.

Robbie predicts: Sheffield United 1 Bournemouth 0

TEAMtalk: Sheffield United 1 Bournemouth 0

Planet Sport: Sheffield United 1 Bournemouth 1

Tipstrr: Sheffield United 1 Bournemouth 1

Brentford vs Arsenal

F365: This will be a lot closer than last season’s match at the Gtech, even with no Ivan Toney for the hosts. 1-0 win for the Gunners.

Robbie: Arsenal go to Brentford. They’ve only won one away game in five across all competitions which is quite unbelievable for an Arsenal side under Mikel Arteta who are so good, currently sit third in the table.

Only a point behind Manchester City going into the weekend, but I still think Liverpool will be City’s biggest title challengers.

The work that Arteta has done with that squad is fantastic. Brentford doing well, up to 11th in the Premier League. I think it’s going to be a very difficult game for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Brentford, we know how good they are in transition, how much pace they’ve got, the style of football – it’s an interesting matchup.

It’s the game Arsenal have to win for me if they want to stay on City’s tail. I think City will beat Liverpool. It’s an important game for Arsenal to win to keep the pressure on City.

A loss for Arsenal in this one, and a City win, that will be four points in it. It would be tough for Arsenal at this stage, and I can’t believe I’m quite saying that.

I’m going to go with a Brentford win. I think it will be tough for Arsenal, not great away from home in recent weeks.

Robbie predicts: Brentford 2 Arsenal 1

TEAMtalk: Brentford 0 Arsenal 2

Planet Sport: Brentford 1 Arsenal 2

Tipstrr: Brentford 1 Arsenal 3

Tottenham vs Aston Villa

F365: This could be delusion because Villa are good under Unai Emery (mainly at home) and Spurs have a lot of injuries, but we are going for a 3-1 away win.

Robbie: What a game this is. At the start of the season, few people would’ve said that this game would be pivotal in the race for Champions League football.

The way Spurs started the season, they were unbelievable. Everybody saying how well Spurs have done. Yes, they have. But if they lose this game, it will be three defeats in a row.

They’ve got injuries, key injuries. The way Spurs play, their centre-halves are so important. Losing Romero to a red card, he’ll be suspended. Van der Ven with a hamstring injury. I think they’re huge blows.

James Maddison being out is also a massive blow, but I just think the way Big Ange sets his teams up, the centre-halves are pivotal. That’s a huge blow.

This will test the strength in depth that Spurs have. I’m not sure if Son will return from international duty. Also injured. He has thrived in that centre forward position, what a player.

He’s been for me one of the more underrated Premier League players in recent years. I think he’s up there in the top 10 – no doubt about that.

I think he’s been absolutely magnificent and filled a role where Harry Kane vacated and we know how good Harry Kane has been for Bayern Munich.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, Ollie Watkins. What a player he has been. Started the game for England in North Macedonia, didn’t get on the scoresheet.

Aston Villa have been brilliant. John McGinn, look how he’s been playing for both club and country.

This is a fascinating encounter. People are saying that Villa can get into the top four. I didn’t believe them. But a win here against Spurs might have been start believing a little bit.

Do I think Villa can get in the Champions League spots? No I don’t. We’re 12 games in but they are doing exceptionally well. Both teams are doing exceptionally well.

Whoever wins this won’t be in pole position for a Champions League spot, but it puts them in a good position.

I’m gonna go with an Aston Villa win, due to the way Big Ange plays, those centre-halves are pivotal, Maddison being out, will Son be fit?

Robbie predicts: Tottenham 1 Aston Villa 2

TEAMtalk: Tottenham 3 Aston Villa 3

Planet Sport: Tottenham 1 Aston Villa 2

Tipstrr: Tottenham 1 Aston Villa 2

Everton vs Manchester United

F365: Honestly, good luck, United. Goodison under the lights with the fans, manager and players in an aggressive mood after the points deduction. This has a home win written all over it. We’d probably say the same if it was Manchester City instead of United. It’s going to be brutal. 2-1 home victory.

Robbie: Huge game for Everton on the back of a 10-point deduction.

I’ve played at Goodison Park numerous times, the atmosphere there can be electric at times. And I think this 10-point deduction will galvanise Sean Dyche, I think it will galvanise the players, it will galvanise the fan base. I expect a real performance from this Everton side.

Manchester United, they’ve won four of their last five Premier League games.

Nobody wants a 10-point deduction, but I think they’ll stay up. I look at Burnley, I look at Sheffield United and I look at Luton. Everton are actually playing well under Sean Dyche.

The 10-point deduction has come in now, they know what they’ve got to do. There’s got to be three worse teams than them in the Premier League and I think Sean Dyche has the capability.

He’s a terrific manager and the way he’s got them playing, I think this point deduction will galvanise the whole football club. I think the atmosphere at Goodison this weekend will be absolutely electric.

Will Man United be able to handle it, I think they will. I go to Istanbul next week to watch Manchester United in a pivotal game in the Champions League against Galatasaray. The atmosphere there is going to be electric also.

But I just think, in this game, the situation Everton find themselves in, I think they win the game. I’m going for a 1-0 win for Everton, and the atmosphere at Goodison to be absolutely unbelievable.

Robbie predicts: Everton 1 Man United 0

TEAMtalk: Everton 1 Man United 1

Planet Sport: Everton 0 Man United 1

Tipstrr: Everton 1 Man United 1

Fulham vs Wolves

F365: You have got to pick a 0-0 draw at some point, surely? This is the chosen one.

Robbie: Fulham 1 Wolves 1

TEAMtalk: Fulham 0 Wolves 1

Planet Sport: Fulham 0 Wolves 2

Tipstrr: Fulham 0 Wolves 1