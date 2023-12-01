Robbie Savage Premier League predictions week 14: City to smash Spurs and Newcastle vs Man Utd

Here are our Premier League predictions for gameweek 14 as we take on Robbie Savage, who has backed Manchester City to hammer Tottenham…

Another busy weekend of Premier League action kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday as table-toppers Arsenal host Wolves, while Brentford and Burnley are at home against Luton Town and Sheffield United respectively.

There are two tasty televised games on Saturday evening. First up, Nottm Forest welcome Everton to the City Ground at 17:30, while Manchester United face the intimidating task of travelling to St James’ Park to battle Newcastle United at 20:00.

The Europa League/Conference League quartet are all in action at 14:00 on Sunday. Aston Villa and Brighton are away at Bournemouth and Chelsea respectively, while Liverpool host Fulham and West Ham have a home London derby against Crystal Palace.

In the final Premier League game of the weekend, there is the small matter of Man City vs Tottenham at the Etihad at 16:30 as Pep Guardiola’s attempt to get one over their bogey team.

Arsenal vs Wolves

F365: Arsenal 2 Wolves 0

Robbie predicts: Arsenal 3 Wolves 0

TEAMtalk: Arsenal 3 Wolves 1

Planet Sport: Arsenal 2 Wolves 0

Tipstrr: Arsenal 2 Wolves 1

Brentford vs Luton Town

F365: Brentford 3 Luton 1

Robbie predicts: Brentford 1 Luton 0

TEAMtalk: Brentford 2 Luton 0

Planet Sport: Brentford 2 Luton 1

Tipstrr: Brentford 2 Luton 0

Burnley vs Sheffield United

F365: Burnley 0 Sheff Utd 0

Robbie predicts: Burnley 2 Sheff Utd 1

TEAMtalk: Burnley 2 Sheff Utd 1

Planet Sport: Burnley 2 Sheff Utd 1

Tipstrr: Burnley 2 Sheff Utd 1

Nottingham Forest vs Everton

F365: Nottm Forest 2 Everton 2

Robbie predicts: Nottm Forest 2 Everton 1. It’s a huge game for both football clubs. Loads of speculation around Steve Cooper. If they lose this one, can Steve Cooper keep hold of his job? I hope so.

Steve Cooper has done fantastic things with Nottingham Forest, kept them up last year. But they spent more money in the summer and the ownership will want to secure Premier League status once again and push on.

The big question is if they get beat at home against Everton, can Steve Cooper keep his job?

I would think it’s harsh if they lose and he gets sacked. But you know what football is like.

Everton are on the back of a 3-0 loss against Manchester United. I thought they played really well in that first half, but just didn’t take their chances.

I think there will be a response from the Nottingham Forest players, I’m going with a Forest 2-1 win against Everton.

TEAMtalk: Nottm Forest 1 Everton 1

Planet Sport: Nottm Forest 1 Everton 1

Tipstrr: Nottm Forest 3 Everton 0

Newcastle United vs Manchester United

F365: Newcastle 3 Man Utd 1

Robbie predicts: Newcastle 2 Man Utd 2. Newcastle are taking on the form team in the Premier League, five wins from six in the Premier League for Manchester United.

That great 3-0 win away at Everton, although Everton created so many chances in that first half, Newcastle will created chances at St James’ Park.

Injuries for both sides, both on the back of a draw in European football. How was that handball in the 98th minute against Newcastle at PSG. It was ridiculous.

Man United threw away a 2-0 lead and a 3-1 lead [at Galatasaray].

I think there will be goals. United are the only team in the Premier League yet to draw. I think this will be a draw, 2-2.

TEAMtalk: Newcastle 2 Man Utd 1

Planet Sport: Newcastle 3 Man Utd 1

Tipstrr: Newcastle 3 Man Utd 2

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa

F365: Bournemouth 1 Aston Villa 2

Robbie predicts: Bournemouth 0 Aston Villa 2

TEAMtalk: Bournemouth 1 Aston Villa 2

Planet Sport: Bournemouth 2 Aston Villa 1

Tipstrr: Bournemouth 0 Aston Villa 2

Chelsea vs Brighton

F365: Chelsea 2 Brighton 2

Robbie predicts: Chelsea 2 Brighton 1

TEAMtalk: Chelsea 2 Brighton 2

Planet Sport: Chelsea 2 Brighton 0

Tipstrr: Chelsea 2 Brighton 1

Liverpool vs Fulham

F365: Liverpool 5 Fulham 0

Robbie predicts: Liverpool 3 Fulham 0

TEAMtalk: Liverpool 3 Fulham 0

Planet Sport: Liverpool 3 Fulham 0

Tipstrr: Liverpool 5 Fulham 0

West Ham vs Crystal Palace

F365: West Ham 2 Crystal Palace 2

Robbie predicts: West Ham 2 Crystal Palace 0. Crystal Palace’s record in London derbies isn’t great. West Ham are on the back of a win in Europe.

Crystal Palace had a free week with West Ham playing in Europe – will they be a little bit fresher?

Lots of games coming up over the Christmas period. But I just think West Ham at home will win this one. I’m going with a 2-0 win.

TEAMtalk: West Ham 2 Crystal Palace 0

Planet Sport: West Ham 1 Crystal Palace 1

Tipstrr: West Ham 2 Crystal Palace 2

Manchester City vs Tottenham

F365: Man City 4 Tottenham 1

Robbie predicts: Man City 4 Tottenham 0. Spurs have a great record against Pep Guardiola’s City. But with injuries for Spurs going to the Etihad, the way Ange Postecoglou plays, I think they’ll be aggressive, I think they’ll be on the front foot, I think they’ll play high.

I think he won’t change his philosophy and I think that will play right into City’s hands.

With the injuries to Spurs, I’m gonna go with a 4-0 City win believe it or not.

I think Spurs have lost their last three. I think it will be four in a row because I just think that they will be brave.

The style of football Spurs play is great on the eye. But inevitably, if they play like that against City, I just think it could be a heavy scoreline.

TEAMtalk: Man City 4 Tottenham 1

Planet Sport: Man City 3 Tottenham 0

Tipstrr: Man City 4 Tottenham 2