Savage predicts more woes for Chelsea: Premier League Predictions Week 6 vs F365, Tipstrr, TEAMTalk

It’s time for matchday six in the Premier League, which means it is once again time to take on Robbie Savage in predicting all ten scorelines…

There are a few games that are very hard to call, and none come more difficult than the first of the weekend: Aston Villa vs Brighton.

The highlight of five 3pm kick-offs on Saturday is arguably Arsenal’s trip to Bournemouth. Elsewhere, Everton host Luton, Manchester United welcome Crystal Palace to Old Trafford for the second time this week, Manchester City are at Wolves, Sheffield United will hope to bounce back from their 8-0 drubbing at West Ham, and Newcastle are at home to struggling Burnley.

The game of the weekend is the late kick-off on Saturday, with Liverpool facing Tottenham in north London. Both teams are unbeaten in the Premier League going into the fixture.

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford is Sundays only encounter before a London derby between Fulham and Chelsea at Craven Cottage on Monday.

A poor week for F365 saw us pick up a measly four points, meaning we are now bottom of the table with 42 points. Planet Sport Bet ambassador Robbie Savage remains top with 51 points. Meanwhile, Tipstrr and TEAMtalk are joint on 47 points. Here’s hoping we can get back into things…

Aston Villa vs Brighton

Robbie: Villa haven’t lost to Brighton in five competitive games, but after both sides lost in midweek in the Carabao Cup they will be looking to bounce back. Brighton haven’t kept a clean sheet in 12, and Ollie Watkins has got three in five competitive games against Brighton. So I think Watkins will score in a Villa narrow win. 2-1.

F365: Aston Villa 2-0 Brighton.

Tipstrr: Aston Villa 1-2 Brighton.

TEAMtalk: Aston Villa 2-2 Brighton.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal

Robbie: The stats suggest that Arsenal don’t lose this game and I’d go with that. Another good win in the week against Brentford with a much weakened side. I think the big guns will be back, and I think a win to nil and a comfortable win to nil. Arsenal 3 Bournemouth 0.

F365: Bournemouth 0-2 Arsenal.

Tipstrr: Bournemouth 0-2 Arsenal.

TEAMtalk: Bournemouth 1-3 Arsenal.

READ MORE: Ranking every Arsenal goal by over-celebration: Jorginho proves Neville and Keane completely right

Everton vs Luton Town

Robbie: Everton go into this game with loads of confidence. Two away wins, one against Brentford in the league and then that great win against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup. But going back to Goodison offers a different proposition. There’ll be huge amounts of pressure on them, scoring goals at Goodison has become a problem. Both teams concede goals and Luton are on the back of a disappointing loss against Exeter. This is the game that puts massive pressure on Sean Dyche, playing at home against Luton you have to win it. Both teams will concede I’m going with Everton, goals at Goodison, 3-1 win.

F365: Everton 2-0 Luton.

Tipstrr: Everton 3-0 Luton.

TEAMtalk: Everton 3-0 Luton.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

Robbie: I backed Palace to win in midweek, but I think I’ll get it right this time. It was a comfortable 3-0 win for Manchester United with a weaker side. I think Crystal Palace will be much changed at Old Trafford, but I just think United have got a little bit of momentum now, beating Burnley away being Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup. I think United will win and I’m going for 2-0.

F365: Man Utd 2-1 Crystal Palace.

Tipstrr: Man Utd 3-2 Crystal Palace.

TEAMtalk: Man Utd 3-1 Crystal Palace.

Newcastle United vs Burnley

Robbie: Huge confidence booster with that win against Man City in the Carabao Cup. Isak going off, with what looked like a slight injury, but I think he might be okay for the weekend. But because of the strength in depth Callum Wilson should come into the starting line-up just to protect Isak a little bit. He’s got a great record against Burnley he’s got six in 11 against them. On that basis Callum Wilson to score in a Newcastle 2-0 win.

F365: Newcastle 3-0 Burnley.

Tipstrr: Newcastle 2-0 Burnley.

TEAMtalk: Newcastle 4-1 Burnley.

West Ham vs Sheffield United

Robbie: Can Sheffield United respond from that humiliation of losing 8-0 at home? I think it was a record home defeat, eight different goal scorers against them. Meanwhile West Ham got their first clean sheet of the season and first in 11 against Lincoln in the Carabao Cup. I think that will continue against the Sheffield United side, who are really struggling in the Premier League. I’m going for a comfortable win for West Ham 3-0.

F365: West Ham 4-1 Sheffield United.

Tipstrr: West Ham 3-0 Sheffield United.

TEAMtalk: West Ham 3-0 Sheffield United.

Wolves vs Manchester City

Robbie: City against Wolves in their last three encounters City have scored 11 goals, and the last two times they’ve played it’s been 3-0. I would have gone for 2-0, but I’m going to go 3-0 again, with Haaland to score as long as they’ve recovered from that long bus journey from Newcastle.

F365: Wolves 0-3 Man City.

Tipstrr: Wolves 0-2 Man City.

TEAMtalk: Wolves 0-4 Man City.

Tottenham vs Liverpool

Robbie: It’s the game of the weekend and I’m really looking forward to it. Liverpool have got a great record against Spurs, I don’t think they’ve been beaten since 2017. This is going to be a tight game. The North London derby ended in a 2-2 draw and this would not surprise me if this game is a draw too. Looking at goalscorers, Son’s got four in five against Liverpool, and Salah’s got 8 in 13 against Spurs. I’m gonna go for a 2-2 draw with Son and Salah on the score sheet.

F365: Spurs 2-2 Liverpool.

Tipstrr: Spurs 3-1 Liverpool.

TEAMtalk: Spurs 2-3 Liverpool.

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford

Robbie: Certainly is a tough one to call. I just think Nottingham Forest’s home advantage may count here. Looking at the style of play, you know both teams like to play on the counter attack, both good in transition and both have got pace in wide areas. It’s going to be a very good game. Awoniyi has scored or assisted in his last nine games so he’s in such good form. It would not surprise me if Awoniyi gets the only goal in a Forest 1-0 win.

F365: Forest 1-0 Brentford.

Tipstrr: Forest 2-1 Brentford.

TEAMtalk: Forest 2-2 Brentford.

Fulham vs Chelsea

Robbie: Chelsea haven’t scored in their last three Premier League games but they got a goal in midweek with their win over Brighton in the Carabao Cup. Fulham beat Norwich with a 2-1 scoreline and I’m gonna go with that scoreline, 2-1 to Fulham. So Mauricio Roberto Pochettino’s terrible run away from home in the Premier League will continue.

F365: Fulham 0-0 Chelsea.

Tipstrr: Fulham 1-1 Chelsea.

TEAMtalk: Fulham 1-2 Chelsea.

READ MORE: Arsenal trio, Man Utd, Newcastle duos among XI of players who seized Carabao Cup chance