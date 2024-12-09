In association with Planet Sport Bet, Robbie Savage will give us his own Winners and Losers from the weekend’s Premier League action.

Robbie can’t believe how open Tottenham left themselves, while Cole Palmer and Jadon Sancho helped make Chelsea the big Winners…





Robbie’s Weekend Winners

The big winner this weekend has to be Chelsea.

Only four points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table now – they can certainly win the title this season.

What a comeback! It was a brilliant, brilliant game, full of entertaining football from two forward-thinking sides. But Chelsea… the attacking threat they carry, players at the top of their game, and the strength of depth in the squad – Enzo Maresca can make changes and replace like-for-like in terms of quality.

They are playing with such confidence and they have to be considered as a title contender. Chelsea are my big winners this week.

Individually, Jadon Sancho looked back to his old self, the player we all know he can be, with a lovely goal to kickstart the comeback.

And Cole Palmer – what a player! His panenka summed up the belief running through this Chelsea team.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have to be considered as winners too, despite not having played. With Arsenal and City both drawing, it gives Arne Slot’s men the chance to extend the gap even further.

Forest are still tucked in behind that top four, thanks largely to Chris Wood. His winner at Old Trafford takes him into double figures for the season, with Palmer, Ering Haaland and Mo Salah.

It’s three wins on the bounce for Bournemouth after their fightback at Ipswich. A mention for Conor Chaplin too after his first Premier League goal means he’s scored in all four top divisions.

My old club Leicester rallied late on Sunday too, getting Ruud van Nistelrooy off to a superb start at the King Power with four points in his first two games.

Robbie’s Weekend Losers

The biggest loser this weekend: Tottenham.

They were 2-0 up at home, and still looking to score more goals, but they left themselves so, so open, allowing Chelsea to score four.

That’s one win in seven now for Big Ange – what’s happened since they beat City 4-0 at the Etihad? They are so inconsistent.

Ange has got to take Spurs to Rangers next – the ex-Celtic boss going to Ibrox – which is a huge game.

But the really big one is Sunday when they travel to Southampton. They simply have to win that one.

Saints are even deeper in the mire and it was another disappointing day for Russell Martin. He said it himself: ‘Another mistake and not a shot on target is madness’. Eight points is now the gap to safety and it really doesn’t look good for them.

Things were looking better for Ipswich – until the 87th minute. They gave away two poor goals, especially Bournemouth’s equaliser, but in their position, if they can’t win the game, they simply can’t afford to lose in those circumstances.

It was a rotten weekend too for Manchester United.

If Ruben Amorim wasn’t certain of the size of the job he faces before, he must be now. He’s still learning about his players and what’s going on above him, with Dan Ashworth leaving already, won’t help him.

