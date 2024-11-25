Robbie Savage’s Winners & Losers: Brilliant Spurs, Dibling dynamite, hasty Leicester…
He kicks off with the league’s most unfathomable side…
Robbie’s Weekend Winners
Tottenham
One of the best away performances in the history of the Premier League – it has to be!
Both teams had injuries, especially Spurs who were without Micky Van de Ven’s pace in defence, but I thought the way they played and took the game to City… to score four goals at the Etihad, against a team who has won four Premier League titles in a row is remarkable.
Big Ange needs to find that consistency now. You can’t lose at home to Ipswich then go score four goals at the Etihad.
They were magnificent! Especially James Maddison, coming back in to the team with two goals. So Spurs have to be my biggest winner.
Gary O’Neil
To go to Fulham, who are flying under Marco Silva and secure back-to-back wins, was a brilliant performance from Wolves.
Fair play to Wolves for sticking by the manager when he was under massive pressure, but those wins offer huge relief for O’Neil.
I really like Matheus Cunha. Wolves fans might not thank me for touting him out but I think he could be one who goes to a club challenging for Europe. He’s a brilliant player.
Notable mentions…
Liverpool going eight points clear, coming from behind at Southampton, finding a way to win while capitalising on their rivals’ slips ups.
Chelsea, up to third. Can they challenge for the title? Enzo Maresca is doing a fantastic job.
And Tyler Dibling, what a performance from the 18-year-old against the team top of the table. I thought he was sensational for Saints.
Robbie’s Weekend Losers
Leicester
The biggest loser this weekend has to be Leicester City.
Not only did they lose at home to Chelsea, they then fired Steve Cooper after 12 games in charge.
Right now, Leicester are 16th in the Premier League table, they remain the highest of the promoted sides. Southampton are bottom; Ipswich are in the relegation zone.
Cooper needed more than 12 games. Lots of fans over the weekend called my radio show to say it was the right decision but, if the season finished right now, Leicester would have stayed in the Premier League.
Giving Cooper only dozen games is really harsh. The same people who employed Enzo Maresca appointed Cooper, surely you have to stick with it. Look what Maresca has done.
I firmly believe that Cooper would have kept Leicester up. Now, though, they have to get the next appointment right, whoever that may be.
Will they take a gamble? Might they go for Ruud van Nistelrooy? Or Graham Potter; David Moyes has been mentioned.
But it should not be lost that Steve Cooper deserved more time. If you said to anyone before the start of the season that Leicester will finish above the Premier League relegation places, everyone will have taken that.
So Leicester, my old club, have to be my biggest losers from the weekend.
Manchester City
Five Premier League defeats for Manchester City? Wow!
Of course you’re going to miss Rodri but I didn’t think they would miss him to this extent. Obviously Mateo Kovacic being out doesn’t help either.
But Pep Guardiola will find a way, I believe. That said, if they lose against Liverpool and Sunday and the gap becomes 11 points, I’m not sure even City can claw back that deficit. But I have every faith in Pep to pull it around.
Other contenders…
Manchester United in their 3-4-3 under Ruben Amorim… does Alejandro Garnacho fit into that system as a No.10? I’m not sure he does. He was drifting out wide at Ipswich. Could he be one of the big losers from a change of system?
I need to mention Southampton and their style of play. The first goal they conceded… I get it, you want to have a philosophy, you want to play out, but surely at times you have to adapt, especially against the league leaders who can press like we know Liverpool can.
