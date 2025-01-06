Robbie Savage’s Winners & Losers: Bruno-inspired Man Utd, Everton need Dyche, advice for Arsenal
Robbie was impressed by the standards set by Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United, while Everton are implored to stick with Sean Dyche and Arsenal are urged to move for Marcus Rashford…
Robbie’s winners
My big winners this weekend have to be Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United.
Going to Anfield, there were pundits tipping Liverpool to win 5-0. United hadn’t scored in the previous three games, against the likes of Wolves and Bournemouth, but Ruben Amorim’s men finally stepped up.
I thought Bruno Fernandes was magnificent – he was the best player on the park and he led his team exceptionally well. There have been question marks over Bruno’s leadership but he was terrific.
For Manchester United to go there and play the way they did, we have to credit Amorim. There was huge, huge pressure going into that game, with Liverpool only losing once at home against Nottingham Forest. But United took the game to Liverpool, they created chances and they got a fantastic point.
But the standards have now been set. They have to continue that. They’ve shown they can do it – there are no excuses anymore.
Newcastle are flying, thanks largely to Alexander Isak.
There are people saying he’s the best all-round centre-forward in the Premier League right now and it’s hard to disagree with that. Erling Haaland remains the best goalscoring No.9, but for his play outside and around the box, it would be a toss up over who you would take.
Isak played a starring role in their last three wins, against Tottenham, Aston Villa and Manchester United. That looked a precarious run before Christmas but Newcastle have breezed through it.
Brentford won away for the first time this season in some style, smashing five past Southampton. Yes, Saints folded, but Thomas Frank continues to do an incredible job – he’s an exceptional manager.
A word for Bournemouth too. They are a point behind Manchester City with over half of the season played. Granted, City have had their problems but that cannot take away from what Andoni Iraola is achieving with Bournemouth.
Robbie’s losers
This weekend’s losers are Everton…
I believe in Sean Dyche, he’s a brilliant manager and I think he’s the right person to keep Everton in the Premier League, take them into the new stadium and build a squad to challenge the top half of the table like he did with Burnley. He was magnificent at Turf Moor. I think he can do the same with Everton if given the opportunity.
But they are struggling at the minute. One goal in the last five games is damning, but those games included a draw against Chelsea, a draw against Arsenal and a draw against Man City.
No shots in the defeat to Bournemouth is not good enough and it’s a tough, tough time for Everton. But Dyche is the perfect person in this situation to keep them up and take them into the new era.
It was a rotten weekend too for Chelsea and Arsenal, both dropping points and wasting the chance to gain on Liverpool. Yes, Liverpool failed to extend the gap, but the chasers cannot miss these opportunities since they probably won’t get many.
Arsenal are struggling in attack and but I think January presents them with an opportunity. They have been linked with Isak, and he would be a fabulous addition, but without paying massive money – £150million keeps being mentioned – Newcastle are unlikely to sell.
So go take Marcus Rashford off Manchester United’s hands. He needs a new challenge; Arsenal need pace and cutting edge off the left – why not? United would probably taker a third of what Newcastle would demand for Isak.
I’m watching Southampton very closely. The caved in at home to Brentford and, right now, they have fewer points than the Derby team I played in – the Premier League’s worst ever that were relegated with 11 points. They are very welcome to that record!
