Robbie Savage’s Winners & Losers: Brilliant Bournemouth; Amorim re-think at Man Utd?
Robbie continues to be amazed by what Andoni Iraola is doing with Bournemouth, but questions whether Ruben Amorim can continue to stick so rigidly to his philosophy at Manchester United…
Robbie’s winners
My big winners this weekend have to be Bournemouth.
To go to Newcastle and win – not just win but score four goals – was hugely impressive, with Justin Kluivert getting a brilliant hat-trick.
I thought they were really outstanding. The way they play their football, the way they attacked, the dynamism they have in the side, and the creativity.
To be seventh in the Premier League on 37 points by this stage… listen, the first priority for them at the start of the season would have been to hit the magic number – people say 40 – to avoid a relegation fight. They’re three points from safety just after halfway through the season.
Can they get in Europe? That’s the big question. Can little Bournemouth possibly challenge for a Champions League place? It’s quite remarkable what they’re doing under Iraola, especially given the injuries he’s contending with.
Brighton have enjoyed a similar journey in recent years and once again they were superior to Manchester United. The Red Devils might be a mess, but winning on each of their last three trips to Old Trafford shows how far Brighton have come. We’ll deal with United…
David Moyes returned to the dug-out at Goodison to inspire Everton to a big win over Spurs. All the usual Everton traits were there – work-rate, intensity, organisation – but the quality of the first two goals was of the type we haven’t seen from Everton for a long time.
Manchester City put in arguably their best performance of the season to dismantle Ipswich 6-0. Are City back? Phil Foden certainly seems to be, with his brace bringing up 100 career goals. If City are to push on, his return to form could be massive for Pep Guardiola.
City, though, are playing catch-up with Liverpool, who looked set to drop points again at the weekend before Darwin Nunez’s late brace. Nunez has received plenty of stick recently amid rumours Liverpool would be keen to sell him, but his contribution at Brentford could be massive for Liverpool in the title race and for his own career at Anfield.
Robbie’s losers
The biggest losers, once again, are Manchester United.
They are 13th in the Premier League, with a goal difference of minus five, on 26 points. That is never going to be acceptable for United.
It was refreshing to hear Ruben Amorim come out and said it’s possibly the worst Manchester United side ever. One thing’s for sure, it’s certainly the worst United side I’ve seen in the Premier League.
The thing is with Amorim, he’s got this three-at-the-back system that he’s devoted to. Will he change? It seems like he’s not going to.
But surely if the philosophy and the structure of the team is not suiting the players, you have to change.
The summer is going to be key. He needs to bring players in to suit the 3-4-3 system. Obviously it’s a long-term strategy for Manchester United and for Amorim, but they are the worst Premier League side that Manchester United have had.
Tottenham are in a similar mess, even worse off in the league but, again, the manager insists he won’t change. Something has to because Ange Postecoglou is losing more Spurs fans with each defeat.
Before kick-off against Villa, with Liverpool being held at Brentford, Arsenal would have been licking their lips at the chance to claw back some ground on the leaders. But Liverpool won late before Arsenal chucked away a two-goal lead and lost further ground. It feels like Mikel Arteta has to do something big before the transfer deadline, especially around their attack.
Leicester lost again, making it seven defeats in Ruud van Nistelrooy’s first 10 games in charge. The fans turned on the new manager, who admitted they ‘weren’t good enough in all aspects’. My old club desperately need something to improve the mood at the King Power.
