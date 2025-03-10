Robbie Savage’s Winners & Losers: Liverpool seal Prem title as Arteta decision costs Arsenal again
In association with Planet Sport Bet, Robbie Savage will give us his Winners and Losers from the weekend’s action…
Robbie Savage congratulates Liverpool on their Premier League title win, thanks in part to the madness of Arsenal’s refusal to sign a striker…
Robbie’s winners
My Football365 winners, not just this weekend, but the whole season – Liverpool. Congratulations on being crowned Premier League champions!
They are now 15 points clear. Yes, Arsenal have a game in hand, but Liverpool have only dropped 17 points this season. They’re on a 25-game unbeaten run in the Premier League which is quite remarkable. Their only defeat came in the fourth game of the season at home to Nottingham Forest.
They have been incredible, unbelievable, outstanding. Liverpool, congratulations, you are my winners not only for the weekend but for the season.
So with the title race wrapped up, it’s now all about the race for the Champions League. And Nottingham Forest have, once again, showed they aren’t fading away.
It wasn’t a classic at the City Ground but Forest make it that way. They are so well organised and have enough quality at the top end of the pitch to make their moments count. They have won more games this season without conceding than they managed in the last two seasons combined.
Brighton‘s recent form has put them firmly in the mix for the top five, and a last-gasp win over Fulham gave them a fourth consecutive win in the top flight in 44 years. At this stage of the season, it’s all about momentum, and the Seagulls have it.
Aston Villa have given themselves a shot of being back in the Champions League again next season. They’re having a wonderful time in this year’s competition but there is no doubt their European exploits have affected their domestic form. Beating Brentford on Saturday represented their first win after a Champions League fixture in midweek, when previously they have only collected three points from 21 available.
Tottenham and Manchester United are way off the European spots, but there were some glimmers of light in the dark seasons they are having, even if you had to look really hard to see them!
Spurs showed a bit of fight to recover from 2-0 down and earn a point against Bournemouth, while Bruno Fernandes silenced the critics again with another big goal and performance for United. As Ruben Amorim said, United ‘need more Brunos’. Where would they be without him?!
Robbie’s losers
My Football365 Losers this weekend are Arsenal.
Up until three games ago, they were in a title race. But they’ve only scored one goal in their last three Premier League matches and that came against Manchester United at the weekend, previously failing to score against West Ham at home and Nottingham Forest.
This time last season, after 28 games, the Gunners had scored 70 goals. At that point, they were the top scorers in the Premier League. This season, they are on 52 having scored 18 fewer.
They should have bought a centre-forward. They refused. They’ve got injuries at the top end of the pitch, yes, but the stats prove what we all can see – they needed to recruit a striker. It was so evident again, so my biggest losers have to be Arsenal.
The bottom three all lost again, allowing Wolves to give themselves a six-point cushion. Southampton never gave themselves a chance, while Leicester appeared to have given up before at least offering some fight at Chelsea, but still it wasn’t enough. Ipswich looked the most likely to get themselves out of trouble but just as the run-in approaches, they are in the worst form of any team in the division, picking up only one point in their last six.
Bournemouth played some wonderful football at Spurs, but came away with only a point, due in large part to Kepa.
The on-loan goalkeeper has recovered some of the reputation that diminished at Chelsea, but he was so rash in fouling Son Heung-min in the late stages at Tottenham’s. Kepa was made to look daft by Spurs’ lucky first goal, but he was badly at faulty for the equaliser.
Robbie Savage is a brand ambassador for Planet Sport Bet
🚨 DO NOT MISS THESE FROM F365
👉 Premier League worst XI: Van Dijk partners Romero as three Spurs players named and shamed
👉 16 Conclusions on Man United 1-1 Arsenal: Arteta’s obsession, Amorim’s compromise and Neville’s wall