Former Arsenal forward Robert Pires has told his former club that they need to sign a real striker to win the Premier League.

The Frenchman won two league titles across his time in England and was part of the famed Invincibles team in the 2003-04 season where he was surrounded by incredible players.

Arsenal have failed to win the league title since that season and has always fallen short, especially in the past two seasons, finishing second to Manchester City on both occasions.

They currently find themselves six points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand, having netted the fifth-highest amount of goals this season.

At the same time, they boast the joint-best defence but criticism has landed upon their attack with Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard all failing to step up enough throughout the season.

An injury to Bukayo Saka, their talisman, has shined a light on their deficiencies in attack and they have been linked with multiple attacking signings in the January window.

One report claims that they have been offered three strikers with good records including Fiorentina’s Moise Kean (16 goals in 26 games this season), Atalanta’s Mateo Retegui (19 in 29) and Spartak Moscow’s Manfred Ugalde (16 in 22).

While another report states that interest in Jhon Duran could be a moot point as Al-Nassr is closing in on a potential move having placed a firm offer on the table.

Earlier in the month, RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko was quoted but a January move looks impossible and they will have to wait until the summer before moving forward with their interest.

But Pires has told his former side to sign Napoli’s Victor Osimhen who is currently on loan at Galatasaray. Having netted 16 goals in 2o games, the 26-year-old remains one of the best available strikers in Europe.

Described as ‘world-class‘ by Jose Mourinho, he will be a strong option for the Gunners in the summer as well as multiple other clubs.

Pires: ‘Arsenal need a real striker’

Pires, speaking exclusively to the Daily Mail, told his old club who they need to sign if they are serious about winning trophies under Arteta.

“I think the criticism [of their frontline] is definitely unfair.

“I don’t like to compare different times but I was a lucky man as I played with great players.

“Today football has changed a little bit but if we analyse the current Arsenal players then the quality is there. In my opinion, Arsenal need a real striker because if they want to win some games they need this like Liverpool and Man City have.

“Of course, I respect a lot of the decisions of Mikel Arteta and Arsenal a lot but in my time I used to play with Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Nwankwo Kanu so we had three real strikers so it was easy sometimes to score goals. But maybe this is the new football, so we have to adapt to the philosophy.

“Victor Osimhen. He has a good profile to play for Arsenal and the players such as Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard, Havertz and Bukayo Saka.

“But I’m not the owner or manager – I’m just an Arsenal fan who will always support them. If we can bring in one player though it’d have to be Osimhen.”