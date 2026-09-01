Chelsea have seen five players depart the club in various deal types on deadline day, with goalkeeper Robert Sanchez the highest profile departure.

The Blues had already seen 14 players depart either permanently or on loan prior to deadline day. Highest-profile departures were the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Marc Cucurella.

But on the final day of the window, another five Chelsea exits have been confirmed.

Each of Sanchez, Marc Guiu, Dario Essugo, Deivid Washington and Dujuan Richards have left the club.

Sanchez, Essugo and Richards are all departing on loans, to Como, Strasbourg and Wimbledon, respectively, while Guiu has made a permanent move to RB Leipzig, and Washington is leaving permanently for Strasbourg.

When they were signed for Chelsea, the quintet cost a combined £65.8million. For the players they are receiving fees for, Guiu and Washington, the Blues are making nearly £21million.

Chelsea make profit on Marc Guiu

When Guiu was signed from Barcelona in 2024, he cost just €6million (£5.1m) and after just 29 appearances, he’s being sold for £14million.

Chelsea said in a statement: ‘Everyone at Chelsea would like to thank Marc for his efforts during his time at the club and wish him every success as he begins the next chapter of his career with RB Leipzig.’

They also thanked Washington for his efforts during his time as a Blues player, which included just three appearances, totalling 25 minutes.

The Blues also stated they were looking forward to supporting the departing loan players on their respective spells away from the club.

Sanchez is the most high-profile exit from Chelsea on deadline day, having been usurped by World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emi Martinez, who debuted against Brighton on Sunday.

It followed Sanchez making a mistake for a Fulham goal in the Blues’ opening game of the season.

Swapping the former Seagulls man for one of the best keepers in the world gives Chelsea a more dominant air about them, and there was clearly not going to be mush football for the Spanish stopper at Stamford Bridge, so the loan is the best course of action.

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