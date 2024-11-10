Roberto Carlos and Gilberto Silva will be at Lewes FC for a charity match on November 17

On Sunday, November 17, Lewes FC will welcome World Cup winners Gilberto Silva and Roberto Carlos to The Dripping Pan, all to Campaign Against Living Miserably.

Lewes will host StriveAid alongside Striver, the abuse-free social media platform, to raise money for CALM, welcoming football legends, media personalities and YouTubers.

Football365 will be there to see the action and speak to ex-footballers; we want you to know all about it.

Lewes are hosting a charity match at their wonderfully named ground, The Dripping Pan, to help raise money and awareness for a campaign that is United Against Suicide.

Former professional footballers who will be in amongst the action include Real Madrid and Brazil legend Roberto Carlos, Arsenal Invincible and World Cup winner Gilberto Silva, Arsenal Invincible Jens Lehmann, former Celtic and Aston Villa captain Stylian Petrov, Danny Simpson, Jeremie Aliadiere and Republic of Ireland Women’s performance coach Ivi Casagrande. Carlos and Silva will captain the teams.

There will also be YouTube and media personalities playing, if that tickles your fancy. The biggest names on the teamsheet are Danny Aarons, Jack Maate, MattHDGamer, Lirian Santos and long-time F365 fan Ryan (Levelled Up).

The place to be for updates is @Strivermadeforfans on Instagram and it is a full day event at The Dripping Pan. You can buy tickets here which will allow you to watch the charity match at 18:30 and Lewes’ Women’s team against AFC Wimbledon at 14:30.

Silva and Carlos might have played at World Cups and with the greatest players of all time, but nothing will top their trip to Lewes. Make sure you are there.

