Tottenham have launched an attempt to break their transfer record by signing a Manchester City forward, and Fabrizio Romano has declared ‘he will be a Spurs player’ if a club-to-club agreement is struck.

Major changes to Tottenham’s squad are on the horizon, with the club well aware back-to-back 17th-placed finishes are unacceptable.

Juventus are attempting to hijack Tottenham’s move for Liverpool left-back, Andy Robertson. But for now, Spurs are still viewed as frontrunners for the veteran defender.

As with Robertson, Spurs have also agreed a deal in principle to sign Bournemouth centre-back, Marcos Senesi. Both players would arrive as free agents.

As such, there’ll be plenty of money left over for other signings, and according to transfer guru Romano, Tottenham are going all out for Man City winger, Savinho.

Spurs attempted to sign the Brazilian left-footer last summer and tabled two official bids. Reports at the time claimed the biggest of those offers totalled €80m / roughly £70m, which would have made Savinho Tottenham’s record signing.

As it stands, Dominic Solnake by way of his £65m (£55m plus £10m in add-ons) arrival from Bournemouth holds that mantle.

Romano declared on X that Spurs have now ‘reactivated talks’ to bring Savinho to north London. The move is being driven in part by manager De Zerbi, and Savinho will say yes to the move if the clubs agree a fee.

Tottenham launch record-breaking Savinho move

“Keep an eye on Tottenham and Savinho,” added Romano when providing a more detailed update on his YouTube channel. “Last summer they wanted to go all in for Savinho. They sent two officials bids to Man City, but City decided not to proceed.

“It’s a story from August 2025. City were considering going for Rodrygo from Real Madrid and letting Savinho go to Tottenham.

“Then the Rodrygo deal was not possible and also City decided to trust Savinho, so they decided to offer him a new contract and in September he put pen to paper.

“But this season for Savinho at Man City has not been easy. He wants to play regularly and now Spurs are prepared to go for it.

“Roberto De Zerbi and people at Tottenham want Savinho, and so they’re prepared to re-open negotiations with Manchester City.”

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Savinho will say yes to Spurs

Romano went on to note Tottenham could face competition for Savinho’s signature from Newcastle.

Nevertheless, Spurs aren’t waiting around to find out how serious Newcastle are and are will now attempt to make a breakthrough in club-to-club talks with City.

And crucially for Tottenham, Romano then noted Savinho was open to joining Spurs when his future was up in the air last summer. Agreeing personal terms should therefore not be an issue this time around either.

He concluded: “If this summer Tottenham and City reach an agreement, Savinho will be a Spurs player because he’s quite open to the move, even without European football.”

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