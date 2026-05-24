Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi reiterated his commitment to the relegation-threatened Premier League club, saying he would stay on even if they were to drop into the second tier of English football.

Tottenham are two points above West Ham United in the final relegation spot, and a home draw with Everton on Sunday in their final league game of the season would almost certainly be enough to ensure their survival, as the North London club have a superior goal difference.

However, if they lose to Everton and West Ham beat Leeds United, Tottenham could be relegated from the top flight for the first time since 1977.

In April, De Zerbi said he would remain in charge of the club next season regardless of results. When asked on Friday if he would stick to his word, the Italian told reporters: “Yeah, I confirm everything.

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“It’s still an honour to be a coach for Tottenham, even if on Sunday we play for the relegation fight, it’s not a problem. I consider football something more than the (league) table…

“We are fighting for something very important for everyone. It is football. But we have enough quality. To attack the pressure, you have to find the valour inside of yourself, to understand the situation and force yourself to give your best.”

Roberto De Zerbi issues verdict on Cristian Romero as he U-turns on missing final game

De Zerbi has also issued a response to Spurs captain Cristian Romero, who is currently out of action with an injury, initially opting miss his side’s final game against Everton, instead opting to travel to watch boyhood club Belgrano’s title decider against River Plate.

“Sometimes, not all the leaders are the same. Ben Davies spoke with me and asked to stay today to work with us. Tomorrow, we sleep in the hotel.

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“He wanted to stay with the team and team-mates. Romero is preparing for the World Cup with an injury. For me, nothing changed.

“Then we have to think, everything is for the best future of Tottenham.”

However, it emerged on Sunday morning that Romero has performed a U-turn and is now back in London ready to watch Tottenham’s match against Everton.

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