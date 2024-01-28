Robertson: Liverpool ‘forever grateful’ to Klopp and hope to give him ‘sendoff he truly deserves’

Andy Robertson has stated that everyone at Liverpool will be “forever grateful” for what Jurgen Klopp has done for the club, and they are raring to give him the “sendoff he truly deserves.”

Klopp has announced he’ll vacate his position at Anfield come the end of the season. It’ll bring down the curtain on an illustrious nine-year career on Merseyside that included Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup triumphs.

After the first game since that announcement was made – a 5-2 win over Norwich – the boss stated he wanted the club to “forget it for a while” as he suggested he needed them to “not think about the manager.”

According to Robertson, that wish is not one which will be heeded by the fans or the players, as the club is going to play for Klopp and look to give him a fairytale ending.

“He doesn’t want the fans signing his song but I think he’s going to lose that battle unfortunately,” Robertson told ITV.

“The fans want to say a proper goodbye to him, but for us players, the one thing he asked of us is it has to be business as usual.

“We have to keep fighting on all fronts, we have to keep winning games and hopefully that results in giving him a sendoff he truly deserves.”

Indeed, Liverpool fans are sentimental, and Robertson states that was one of the things that helped him through his injury layoff this season, as he knew there’d be a great reception waiting for him at the end of the tunnel.

“It was amazing. That’s the kind of feeling I’ve been waiting for – the tough days that I’ve had in the gym and away from all the lads, that’s what I’ve tried to keep in my mind, the reception that I got will stay with me for a long time,” Robertson said.

“I can’t thank the crowd enough for that and that’s what got me through the tough days, because there’s been a lot of them over the last four months. I’m just delighted to be back on the pitch now.”

