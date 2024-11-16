Robin van Persie does not expect a return to Arsenal in any guise, suggesting that the “door is closed” after he moved to Manchester United in his playing days, with Gunners fans “still sensitive”.

Van Persie spent eight years with Arsenal as a player, bagging 132 goals, and winning the FA Cup, as well as reaching the Champions League final in 2005/06. But after his Arsenal career, he made the switch to rivals Manchester United.

The Dutchman, having never won the Premier League with the Gunners, managed the feat in his first season with United, scoring 26 goals on the way to triumph in the 2012/13 campaign.

His switch to United and subsequent career there was not received well by Arsenal fans, and now that Van Persie has moved into management, which means links to previous clubs at that level will come, he does not feel he will ever be welcome back at the Emirates.

“I don’t expect to work at Arsenal. I think that door is closed,” he told Sportcast.

“Because of my switch to Manchester United, that is my assessment. You never know in football, but that is my assessment.

“It is still sensitive for them, not for me. It is especially sensitive for the Arsenal fans. I have learned that planning so far ahead makes no sense at all.

“I don’t want that either. I mainly live in the here and now. I really enjoy it here and I am very proud to be the coach of SC Heerenveen. I feel I feel very welcome within the club and among the fans. I also think that is important that you feel welcome.”

Van Persie’s Heerenveen side are 12th in the Eredivisie, one spot below where they finished last season. Prior to his spell as the manager there, he spent time with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, having also managed some of Feyenoord’s youth teams.

