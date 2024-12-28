Fulham will struggle to keep hold of Liverpool target Antonee Robinson if one of the Premier League’s “big boys” make an approach in January, says Pete O’Rourke.

Robinson has been one of the best left-backs in the Premier League this year and is rightly attracting interest from a host of top clubs.

The American international had the most interceptions in the Premier League last season and leads that statistic again in 2024/25.

His defensive statistics are outstanding and have been since the start of last term, but up against the best wingers in the Premier League, Robinson has frequently come out on top.

In recent weeks, he has played brilliantly against Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, which has increased the already relentless transfer chatter.

The 27-year-old’s consistency has reportedly made him a Liverpool target and with Andy Robertson past his best, Arne Slot could pursue him in the winter transfer window.

Robertson has shown himself as the only weak spot in Slot’s side, though Fulham will likely request a huge transfer fee if the Reds make an approach next month.

However, Football Insider transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke says a January transfer can’t be ruled out and that the Cottagers “will have a battle to keep hold of him”.

“A deal could happen for Antonee Robinson,” O’Rourke said on the Inside Track podcast. “He has been one of the standout defenders in the Premier League this season.

“I’m sure Antonee Robinson himself will at some point want to join a big, elite club that he can go and play at the highest level.

“He’s been great for Fulham as Fulham’s been great for him, but there will come a point in the future, whether it’s in January or in the summer, where the big boys do come calling and Fulham will have a battle to keep hold of him.

“Definitely one to keep an eye on.”

A report on the website adds that Liverpool are ‘keeping close tabs’ on Robinson.

The American is under contract at Craven Cottage until 2028 so a mid-season transfer will be difficult for Liverpool, with Marco Silva’s side expected to ‘command a significant fee for his services’.

Robinson joined Everton as a youth player but never made an appearance for the Merseyside club, spending time on loan at Wigan and Bolton before securing a permanent transfer to Fulham.

He has made 169 appearances for the Londoners, registering 18 assists, six of which have come in the Premier League this campaign.

