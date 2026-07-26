Rodri to Real Madrid hijacked by two European giants as ‘agreement’ reached

The race for Manchester City star Rodri is heating up, as Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are reportedly providing Real Madrid with competition for his services.

The Spain captain started all eight matches as they lifted the World Cup, beating Argentina in the final. Rodri now has one of the best trophy cabinets in history, having previously won the Euros with Spain, as well as the Ballon d’Or, four Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Rodri’s contract expires next year, and before the World Cup the expectation was that he would extend his terms with City.

But the midfielder’s dominant performances seem to have sparked renewed interest from Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho, heightening the transfer rumours.

According to French outlet RMC Sport, Madrid have agreed personal terms with Rodri, but their move is being threatened by PSG and Barca.

‘Paris Saint-Germain have contacted Manchester City to inquire about the conditions of a Rodri transfer,’ the report states.

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‘While the signing of a midfielder wasn’t planned for this summer, the Spanish World Cup winner, whose contract expires in a year, represents an opportunity that the Parisian club’s management is considering. In any case, they have made initial contact.

‘Real Madrid are also in the running and already have an agreement with the player.

‘FC Barcelona has also entered the race. The Catalan club contacted Rodri’s representatives after Frenkie de Jong’s injury, with a view to strengthening their midfield.’

Madrid are currently ‘in the lead’ for Rodri’s capture, but they will need to sell at least one player to fund moves for both the City star and a new winger, with Yan Diomande also in their sights.

That could play into the hands of Manchester United, who are hopeful of signing Aurelien Tchouameni.

City ‘continue to do everything possible’ to extend Rodri’s contract and keep him at the Etihad. But the 30-year-old has long dreamed of playing for Madrid, which means Enzo Maresca’s side could end up losing out.

PSG also represent a very enticing destination after winning back-to-back Champions League titles under brilliant tactician Luis Enrique.

City have been tipped to demand €80million (£68m) for Rodri, whereas Madrid want to pay closer to €60m (£51m).

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