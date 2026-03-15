Manchester City skipper Rodri appears to have conceded the Premier League title to Arsenal after admitting that the Gunners have opened up too big a gap at the top of the table.

Saturday’s results have put a hugely different complexion on the likely destination of the title after the Gunners struck two late goals to see off a stubborn Everton.

Man City, meanwhile, could only manage a hugely disappointing 1-1 draw at relegation-threatened West Ham a matter of hours later to leave Arsenal firmly in the driver’s seat for their first top-flight title win in more than 20 years.

Indeed, the Gunners now hold a nine-point advantage over their nearest rivals in the table, albeit having played a game more, and Rodri is concerned that time has virtually ran out for his side.

“We know it’s going to be difficult because we have this experience of what you need to win at the end,” said the four-time Premier League winner.

“I think the distance is too far but we’re going to fight until the end. Now is a moment of no regrets.

“Today we showed a little bit of what the season was, ups and downs, then maybe the last pass or the last strike can make the difference.

“Football is about goals and we couldn’t find the players to have numbers in terms of goals.

“That’s the most important thing in football because we created the chances, we controlled the games but this is what makes the difference.”

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City conceded to West Ham’s only shot on target of the whole game shortly after Bernardo Silva’s stunning chipped effort from a tight angle had opened the scoring.

The Spain international added: “I’m disappointed, but at the same time I’m proud of my teammates.

“We tried everything but in the end I think it’s been the turning of this season.

“It’s not enough at this level you have to put the ball in the net and it’s what we’re missing.”

“There’s no point in dropping our heads.

“It’s a moment to recover the mentality to go again and that we have good things to fight for.

“We know that it might be difficult, but at home we are strong.”

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