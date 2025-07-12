Rodrygo will not kick up a fuss as Real Madrid ‘invite’ him to leave this summer as long as he can pick his destination, and he’s reportedly already chosen his preferred landing spot.

The Brazilian has been heavily linked with a move away from the Bernabeu this summer, with Arsenal’s interest well documented in their search for a new left winger.

Rumours of his exit have increased through the Club World Cup as he’s featured for just 92 minutes across their six games before Alonso’s were outclassed in their 4-0 semi-final defeat to PSG, in which Rodrygo played no part.

When asked about his decision to keep Rodrygo on the bench, Alonso said: ” The fact that he didn’t play again is a game-by-game decision. The way things were going, we needed another player. There haven’t been any decisions about the future throughout this entire championship; we haven’t rotated much. We’ll start in a different context.

“We want to build a team that plays as a unit and maintain that feeling and spirit. The World Cup has been very demanding; we’ve been left in the penultimate stage, it hurts, and now we’ll see what happens.”

Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Noni Madueke from Chelsea to strengthen Mikel Arteta’s forward options, and while it’s been suggested that move has made little difference to their bid to sign Rodrygo, who remains their ‘absolute priority’, Liverpool have now also reportedly entered the race.

Like the Gunners, Liverpool are ‘willing to grant’ Rodrygo’s ‘only requirement’ of being played on the left wing amid doubts over the future of Luis Diaz, who’s pushing either for a renewal that doesn’t appear to be forthcoming, or a departure from the club amid interest from Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Reports in Spain confirm Liverpool are keeping tabs on the 24-year-old, while Bayern Munich consider Rodygo to be ‘the most signable footballer of the three to play on the left and complete an offensive trio with Harry Kane and Michael Olise’, over Diaz and Nico Williams, who’s already committed his future to Athletic Club.

A move to the Bundesliga giants is boosted by ‘the good relationship of the Germans with Florentino Pérez and Xabi Alonso’, with Bayern desperate to give their fans a boost following their failure to land Florian Wirtz and the crushing injury to Jamal Musiala.

AS claim that the winger ‘has become a problem rather than a solution’ and that Real Madrid are now ‘inviting him to go out in the transfer market’ amid claims Rodrygo is set for showdown talks over his future with Alonso next week.

He’s by no means pushing for the exit but also ‘won’t cause problems’ if he’s asked to leave the club ‘as long as he can choose his destination’, and ‘there shines Arsenal’ in Rodrygo’s mind.

Real Madrid have set an asking price of €100m [£86m] for Rodrygo, but the report claims Arsenal are ‘willing to offer’ €90m [£78m] to test their resolve.