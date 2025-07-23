Liverpool have held ‘no talks’ over a move for Real Madrid star Rodrygo, who is ‘not viewed as a possible replacement’ for Bayern Munich target Luis Diaz.

The Reds have already signed Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong, while Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike will follow in the coming days.

Arne Slot wants to add a centre-back to their ranks, with Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi thought to be their top target, while they also hold interest in Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa as an alternative.

But they also want to at least one more forward to their ranks with Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott both expected to leave, along with Luis Diaz, who wants to move to Bayern Munich.

Liverpool have already rejected a bid worth €67.5m for Diaz but transfer journalist Ben Jacobs revealed on Wednesday that Bayern Munich are ‘prepared to pay up to €80m’ for the winger and they are ‘set to make an improved offer’.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Bayern Munich set to make an improved offer for Luis Diaz and are prepared to pay up to €80m. Liverpool rejected a €67.5m bid, but Bayern remain intent on testing #LFC’s not for sale stance.’

Real Madrid’s Rodrygo has already been named as a potential replacement for Diaz, but The Athletic’s James Pearce claimed the Brazilian – who’s also been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal this summer – is not on the Reds’ list to replace Diaz if he does indeed leave for the Bundesliga giants.

Pearce wrote on X: ‘Liverpool yet to receive an improved bid from Bayern Munich for Luis Diaz. Player has trained normally so far this week in Hong Kong. Real Madrid’s Rodrygo currently not viewed as a possible replacement if Diaz does go. No talks.’

Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze has also been linked and Chelsea’s ‘advancing talks’ to sign RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons may clear the way for an Arsenal move for the FA Cup final hero, but TBR Football chief correspondent Graeme Bailey believes the Reds may approach Newcastle over Anthony Gordon.

Bailey said: “So there’s a few dominoes to fall here, but Anthony Gordon and Liverpool might be one that comes back on the agenda.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365…

👉 Liverpool pick Real Madrid superstar as replacement for Luis Diaz in ‘very expensive’ move

👉 Liverpool eye ‘more affordable plan B’ after Tottenham enter race to sign Guehi from Palace

👉 Konate ‘priority’ revealed as Liverpool and Real Madrid fight over the Frenchman’s future



“If Diaz goes, I wouldn’t rule Gordon out. I think if Diaz — the left-sided player — goes, Liverpool will bring someone in.

“Obviously, we know they’ve talked to Rodrygo, but Gordon is very much in that conversation for them.

“We know he’s a player they’ve talked about signing before. We know his club is Liverpool after they emerged as an option when he left Everton. So Gordon is a very interesting one.”

Bailey added: “I’m not for one minute saying he’s unhappy at Newcastle, but he didn’t end the season on a high. He was battling and got dropped at times.

“Gordon would walk to Liverpool — it’s his hometown club. He loves them. He wants to play for them.

“I think it’s inevitable Gordon will join Liverpool at some point — whether it’s this summer, next, or the year after. But I think he will end up at Anfield at some point.”