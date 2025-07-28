Real Madrid star Rodrygo is ‘open’ to joining Tottenham this summer after they vowed to make him their ‘highest-paid player’, but is said to be ‘dragging his feet’ in favour of moving to a Premier League rival.

Spurs have so far signed Mohammed Kudus, Mathys Tel, Kevin Danso, Luka Vuskovic and Kota Takai for a combined fee of £122m this summer, but new manager Thomas Frank wants to add further quality and depth to his ranks as they prepare for Premier League and Champions League campaigns.

And TBR Football claim Spurs have ‘started conversations with intermediaries’ in order to ‘understand Rodrygo’s situation’.

The Brazil international has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League amid doubts over his future in Madrid following the arrival of Xabi Alonso as manager.

Rodrygo was a key cog for Carlo Ancelotti but barely featured in the Club World Cup under Alonso, and reports suggest Los Blancos are now ready to listen to offers for the winger.

Liverpool and Arsenal were thought to be at the front of the pack for Rodrygo, but the report claims he’s now ‘indicated he would be open to joining Tottenham this summer’.

Spurs’ move for the 24-year-old is predicated on captain Son-Heung-min leaving the club this summer.

The report adds:

‘Spurs are prepared to make a statement signing if the South Korean legend were to depart, and have also budgeted to allow for a big-name addition. ‘At this stage, TBR Football can confirm that Son is now seriously considering a move to LAFC after they made a renewed push to sign him. ‘Part of the North London club’s talks are now around the fact that Rodrygo has shown a willingness to join Thomas Frank’s team. ‘TBR Football also understands that Tottenham have made it known that they would be willing to make the 24-year-old their highest-paid player.’

Son is currently the highest earner on £190,000 per week, with James Maddison second on £170,000.

Rodrygo is now thought to be below Eberechi Eze on Arsenal’s wish list, with French outlet Sports Zone claiming the Gunners have now reached a ‘full agreement’ to sign the Crystal Palace star ahead of a bid.

Sports Zone wrote on X: ‘EXCL. Arsenal Football Club strikes full agreement with Eberechi Eze. 27yo Crystal Palace winger is keen on move since few weeks. Arsenal is about to bid Crystal Palace for the first time, otherwise, they are considering trigger the £60m+£8m release clause.’

Liverpool meanwhile are currently fully focused on their ‘new £165m plan’ to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle after agreeing personal terms with the striker on a five-year deal, though could yet enter the race with Tottenham for Rodrygo to replace Bayern Munich-bound Luis Diaz.

And Marca’s Ramon Alvarez says that while Rodrygo is ‘broadly open to the Spurs move’, he’s ‘dragging his feet’ as ‘he doesn’t want to commit while Liverpool could be an option’.