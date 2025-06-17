Premier League club Arsenal have held ‘exploratory talks’ with Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, according to Ben Jacobs.

Rodrygo could leave Madrid this summer, with Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham continuing to overshadow his performances.

The Brazilian reportedly feels he can be a star player elsewhere — and that ‘elsewhere’ may end up being Arsenal.

A deal to sign Rodrygo won’t be easy, but transfer expert Jacobs says the Gunners’ interest is genuine.

Taking to social media on Tuesday evening, the journalist said Real Madrid’s asking price is around €90million (£77m).

He wrote: “Arsenal hold a genuine interest in Rodrygo and have held exploratory talks on the player side dating back to May. Understand Real Madrid want around €90m.”

MORE: Transfer rumour power ranking: Osimhen to Liverpool in swap deal makes sense…

Asked about interest in Rodrygo last month, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said: “I won’t name any specific player but we have brought the club into a position that next season, you have to win a major trophy.

“Everybody believes that we are an elite team in this country and in Europe. Arsenal is there.

“We have to add goals, creativity, and we have to add numbers, and that will be in different positions.”

Meanwhile, new Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso recently said: “Rodrygo is a Real Madrid player. He is a spectacular player and we will need him.”

MORE ON ARSENAL ON F365

👉 Arsenal star ‘heading for exit door’ as contract talks to ‘collapse’ amid ‘wage increase’ demands

👉 ‘Should’ve bought him’ – Arsenal told they made striker mistake as rivals reap the rewards

👉 Sesko, Gyokeres, Watkins: Which striker should Arsenal sign?

Signing an elite winger and a centre-forward are Arteta’s top priorities this summer, having already agreed a £51m deal with Real Sociedad for midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Arsenal are in desperate need of a new striker after falling short in the Premier League for the third year in a row, finishing second to Liverpool.

Arteta’s side have been linked with RB Leipzig youngster Benjamin Sesko and Sporting CP goal machine Viktor Gyokeres — who is also being targeted by rivals Manchester United.

Back to the wide areas, and Arsenal have been strongly linked with Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams for some time, but he has reportedly decided to sign for Barcelona.

It’s not a straightforward deal for the La Liga champions, who want to negotiate a payment structure rather than pay Williams’ €58m release clause in one go.

The Spain winger will bolster an already outstanding Barcelona attack featuring Ballon d’Or hopefuls Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, as well as legendary striker Robert Lewandowski.

MORE: Five Ballon d’Or transfers contradict Alexander-Arnold claim and could influence Sancho ‘dream’